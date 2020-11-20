81-year-old Saunders County man who died after being found in pond identified

An 81-year-old man died after being found in a small pond at his rural Weston home Thursday night.

Eugene Kros was found by his wife, who called 911 at 6 p.m. Kros was flown by medical helicopter to the Wahoo hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz said he didn't know if a medical situation or drowning caused the death. The pond was about 2 feet deep, he added, and Kros was found in the water.

Foul play is not suspected, Stukenholtz said.

