81-year-old Saunders County man dies after being found in farm pond
An 81-year-old man died Thursday after he was pulled from a farm pond near Weston.

The Saunders County man, who has not been identified, was flown by medical helicopter to the Wahoo hospital, where he died.

It is unknown how the man ended up in the water or how long he had been in the pond before he was discovered, according to the Saunders County Sheriff’s Department. Investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death continued Friday, but foul play is not suspected.

