80-year-old unoccupied plane takes off, flies 1.5 miles and crashes into Merrick County field

Nobody was injured when a small plane crashed into a cornfield near Central City on Tuesday -- because nobody was on board when it took off.
The unoccupied 1941 Piper was undergoing maintenance -- with its engine running -- when it departed down the runway at the Central City Airport at about 7:30 p.m.
It climbed to about 200 feet and flew nearly 1.5 miles before crashing into the field near 13th and M roads, the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
The FAA is investigating, a spokesman said Wednesday.