8-year-old Omaha girl missing after search on Platte River

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An 8-year-old Omaha girl is missing after a search on the Platte River that followed a water rescue Thursday, according to a Sarpy County Sheriff's Office news release.

Tarie Price was reported missing after authorities responded to a call of juveniles in the river near Schramm State Park needing to be rescued at 3:07 p.m.

Deputies, first responders from Gretna Fire and Rescue and good Samaritans rescued the juveniles before discovering that Price was unaccounted for.

A number of agencies responded to the incident, including Nebraska Game and Parks; fire departments from Springfield, Louisville, Plattsmouth, Yutan and Waterloo; the Omaha Police Department; Nebraska State Patrol and its fixed wing aircraft; the U.S. Marshal Service; Sarpy County Emergency Management; and the Red Cross.

Volunteers also helped search on foot, ATVs and watercrafts before the search was called off as night fell.

The search will resume Friday morning at 8, the sheriff's office said. Those wishing to assist must respond to the boat ramp near the intersection of Nebraska Highway 50 and Highway 31, near the Nebraska 50 bridge over the Platte River.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 6 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.