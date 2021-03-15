$58,000 Pick 5 ticket sold in Beatrice

A Nebraska Pick 5 lottery ticket worth $58,000 was sold Friday in Beatrice, according to Nebraska Lottery officials.

The lottery said in a news release that the winning ticket was sold at Mom's Corner, 566 W. Court St. The winning numbers from Friday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw were 10, 18, 21, 34, 35.

It was the second winning Pick 5 ticket sold last week in Southeast Nebraska. A Pick 5 ticket worth $54,000 was sold Tuesday at the Russ's Market near 66th and O streets in Lincoln.

Players can check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the lottery office at 402-471-6100.

Winning Nebraska Lottery tickets expire 180 days after the drawing.

Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at lottery headquarters in Lincoln.

