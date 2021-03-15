 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
$58,000 Pick 5 ticket sold in Beatrice
View Comments
editor's pick topical

$58,000 Pick 5 ticket sold in Beatrice

{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska Lottery logo

Nebraska Lottery logo

 Courtesy image

A Nebraska Pick 5 lottery ticket worth $58,000 was sold Friday in Beatrice, according to Nebraska Lottery officials.

The lottery said in a news release that the winning ticket was sold at Mom's Corner, 566 W. Court St. The winning numbers from Friday’s Nebraska Pick 5 draw were 10, 18, 21, 34, 35.

It was the second winning Pick 5 ticket sold last week in Southeast Nebraska. A Pick 5 ticket worth $54,000 was sold Tuesday at the Russ's Market near 66th and O streets in Lincoln.

Players can check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the lottery office at 402-471-6100.

Winning Nebraska Lottery tickets expire 180 days after the drawing.

Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at lottery headquarters in Lincoln.

Pick 5 ticket worth $54K sold at Lincoln grocery store, Nebraska Lottery says
Lincoln man wins Ford truck after purchasing lottery tickets
Camping World still coming to Lincoln, but Sidney plans on hold

WHERE ARE THE LUCKY EIGHT NOW?

Slideshow: Where are the Lucky Eight now?

See where the Lucky Eight Powerball winners are now, 10 years after winning the jackpot.

1 of 8
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News