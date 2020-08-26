50 years of the Nebraska State Fair: Boone County couple hasn't missed a visit in a half-century

It was 1970, so Virginia Hayes probably wore a mini-skirt to the 4-H State Fair Friendship Dance.
And Francis Whidden probably wore jeans.
They don’t remember all of the details. But they remember the serendipitous moments of that Sept. 6, the start to a story that will reach its 50th chapter this week, when they celebrate a half-century of Nebraska State Fairs together.
Hayes was about to become a junior at Chappell High School, and had traveled five hours to Lincoln with her 4-H club to compete in the song contest. They sang “This Land is Your Land” that year, and probably “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head.”
Whidden was showing cattle from his family’s farm near St. Edward. His FFA chapter didn’t have any girls, so he latched onto a 4-H friend when he heard about the Friendship Dance.
The UNL East Campus Union was dim when Hayes walked over from the Kellogg Center, where her family was staying. She saw a familiar face, a boy from St. Edward she’d met that summer on a 4-H-related trip to Washington, D.C.
“He was standing with a whole group of boys, and the next thing I knew, this really tall boy asked me to dance.”
She said yes, and walked out to the dance floor.
“And when I turned around, instead of the tall guy, it was this short guy.”
The dance-floor switch wasn’t planned, Whidden insists. His tall friend, Jim, gave him a push and said: “Go dance with that girl.”
* * *
Virginia and Francis Whidden panicked a little earlier this year, when the coronavirus began closing so many of the state’s rhythms and routines.
Despite a couple of near misses, they’d managed to build an unblemished, 49-year run of seeing the State Fair together.
They didn’t want to miss their 50th.
So they made a plan to go to the state fairgrounds. Just as they had after that first dance in 1970.
When the song ended, Hayes and Whidden had ducked out of the union and walked around East Campus, getting to know each other. Hayes was a 10-year 4-H member, who had competed in clothing and style, art and photography, food and public speaking.
She asked him: Are you going to be a senior? A junior? He said no and no; he was going to be a freshman.
She thought, oh, great. She was relieved when he said he was about to start at the university.
They made arrangements for her to visit him the next day in the FFA Barn. And when she returned to the Kellogg Center that night, she woke her mother.
“Mom,” she said. “I met a nice boy at the dance.”
* * *
It was bound to happen, said Stu Shepherd of the Nebraska 4-H Foundation. It’s probably happened many times before, and after.
“It really is a touching story,” he said. “And I’d imagine there are lots and lots of those kinds of stories, where people have met.”
4-H is the state’s oldest and largest youth-serving organization, with roots in Nebraska that reach back more than 125 years, Shepherd said. This year alone, nearly 145,000 young people are participating.
The State Fair has always been the culmination of a year’s worth of their hard work, he said. But it’s also served as a big mixer for young rural Nebraskans.
“That’s where the competition takes place, but it’s also where families have a time to get to know each other and interact with each other.”
The day after the dance, Hayes walked through the FFA Barn but didn’t recognize Whidden; it had been dark the night before. So she stood there, waiting for him to notice her.
They maintained a long-distance relationship while she finished high school in Deuel County, and before she joined him at the university. They wrote letters, and she’d spend time with Whidden when she visited her brother in Lincoln. And, of course, they’d meet at the fair.
They married in 1976 and settled in St. Edward, where he farmed and she taught home economics.
They continued their annual trips to Lincoln, but almost missed in 1981, when their first child, Jesse, was born in late August.
“That was kind of crazy to take a newborn to the fair,” she said. “But we were careful.”
And if they had any kind of realization they’d built a perfect record so far, one they wanted to maintain, it was then — when they survived their 11th fair with a week-old baby.
“After that, we wanted to keep going,” she said.
They fell into a rhythm, loading first one, then two, then three kids into the van, driving the two hours to Lincoln, spending the day at State Fair Park and then driving home. They tried to go at least twice a year — for both the 4-H and FFA weekends — and sometimes three.
They absorbed it all, lingering over the exhibits, eating their way through the food trucks and trailers, spending time at the Game and Parks display.
The young couple carried their children, pushed them in strollers and later watched them get involved in 4-H, too. Now two of their three kids have perfect fair attendance, too.
Virginia and Francis Whidden didn’t want the fair to move to Grand Island a decade ago, and spent its last day in Lincoln reminiscing, taking photos of the landmarks that had become so important to them after four decades. They returned later to buy souvenirs at an auction.
But they continued their annual trips.
“It’s different, but it’s OK,” Virginia Whidden said. “It’s a shorter drive, though we never minded the drive.”
And they’d decided to go to Grand Island this year, even if there wasn’t a fair. They planned a trip to Lincoln, too. They know where to look for the ghosts of the old State Fair Park in the new Innovation Campus.
“We talked about it,” Francis Whidden said. “We thought, ‘Well, if they don’t have a fair, we’re going to go anyway.’”
They don’t have to worry about that now. The State Fair will go on, as a stripped-down affair revolving largely around 4-H and FFA competitions.
But that’s enough for them, Francis Whidden said. And maybe even fitting for their 50th year.
“The reason we were at the fair, she was involved in 4-H and I was involved in FFA,” he said. “Now they’re having the fair because of 4-H and FFA. It’s come full circle.”
