50 years of the Nebraska State Fair: Boone County couple hasn't missed a visit in a half-century

They married in 1976 and settled in St. Edward, where he farmed and she taught home economics.

They continued their annual trips to Lincoln, but almost missed in 1981, when their first child, Jesse, was born in late August.

“That was kind of crazy to take a newborn to the fair,” she said. “But we were careful.”

And if they had any kind of realization they’d built a perfect record so far, one they wanted to maintain, it was then — when they survived their 11th fair with a week-old baby.

“After that, we wanted to keep going,” she said.

They fell into a rhythm, loading first one, then two, then three kids into the van, driving the two hours to Lincoln, spending the day at State Fair Park and then driving home. They tried to go at least twice a year — for both the 4-H and FFA weekends — and sometimes three.

They absorbed it all, lingering over the exhibits, eating their way through the food trucks and trailers, spending time at the Game and Parks display.

The young couple carried their children, pushed them in strollers and later watched them get involved in 4-H, too. Now two of their three kids have perfect fair attendance, too.