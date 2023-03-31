The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who died following a crash near Geneva on Thursday afternoon as 40-year-old Jeffery Graham of Tobias.

In a press release Friday, Chief Deputy Mark McFarland said shortly before 4:30 p.m. deputies were sent to a crash involving a motorcycle and semi-truck at the intersection of U.S. 81 and Nebraska 41, just southeast of Geneva.

McFarland said the preliminary investigation indicates that Graham, who was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle, was attempting to cross U.S. 81 to head east on Nebraska 41 and failed to see a southbound 2019 Volvo semi tractor trailer on U.S. 81.

And the two collided.

Graham, who lived in nearby Tobias, was transported to Fillmore County Hospital, where he died.

McFarland said he was wearing a helmet that was not DOT certified and did not meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

The driver of the semi, identified as 48-year-old Martin Rojas of Santa Maria, California, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation by the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office.

These are the highways in Nebraska with the most fatalities. These are the highways in Nebraska with the most fatalities.