36 of 41 inmates in one Douglas County Jail unit test positive for coronavirus

The majority of inmates in one of the Douglas County Jail’s housing units have tested positive for COVID-19, the county announced Monday.

It is the jail’s largest COVID-19 outbreak, by far, since the onset of the pandemic. Of 41 inmates in the housing unit, 36 tested positive, according to a statement by the Douglas County Department of Corrections.

The department tested the inmates after learning last week that a contractor at the jail had tested positive, as well as two inmates who worked closely with that person as trustees.

County officials learned of the test results Monday.

The housing unit where the outbreak occurred is separate from the intake area where more than 100 protesters were processed over the weekend, said Leia Baez, spokeswoman for the county. So none of the protesters would have been exposed to the inmates carrying the virus, she said.

Most inmates were asymptomatic as of Monday, said Corrections Director Mike Myers.

The county is hopeful that its protocols for COVID-19 will contain the outbreak to the affected housing unit, he said.