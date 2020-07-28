36 of 41 inmates in one Douglas County Jail unit test positive for coronavirus
View Comments
editor's pick

36 of 41 inmates in one Douglas County Jail unit test positive for coronavirus

{{featured_button_text}}

The majority of inmates in one of the Douglas County Jail’s housing units have tested positive for COVID-19, the county announced Monday.

It is the jail’s largest COVID-19 outbreak, by far, since the onset of the pandemic. Of 41 inmates in the housing unit, 36 tested positive, according to a statement by the Douglas County Department of Corrections.

The department tested the inmates after learning last week that a contractor at the jail had tested positive, as well as two inmates who worked closely with that person as trustees.

County officials learned of the test results Monday.

Second inmate at prison and second at Lancaster County jail test COVID-19 positive

The housing unit where the outbreak occurred is separate from the intake area where more than 100 protesters were processed over the weekend, said Leia Baez, spokeswoman for the county. So none of the protesters would have been exposed to the inmates carrying the virus, she said.

Most inmates were asymptomatic as of Monday, said Corrections Director Mike Myers.

The county is hopeful that its protocols for COVID-19 will contain the outbreak to the affected housing unit, he said.

Infected inmates with medical conditions or who require medication were transferred to the jail’s COVID-19 quarantine unit. The others are remaining in their housing unit.

“We are closely monitoring everyone,” Myers said.

ACLU repeats call to grant virus-related release to some prisoners

No new inmates will be assigned to the unit until it has been medically cleared, Myers said.

These 36 positive results bring to 50 the total number of inmates known to be infected. Eleven of those came into the jail with the coronavirus, the county says.

A total of 23 employees and the one contractor have tested positive. (Contract workers assist at the jail with a variety of tasks, including medical, commissary and kitchen work, Baez said.)

Douglas County Corrections has about 500 employees. As of Monday, there were about 1,180 inmates in jail.

Douglas County Board of Health votes unanimously to support mask mandate
Lincoln reports 35 new coronavirus cases

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

+5
Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors
Education
editor's pick alert top story

Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated
  • 5 min to read

More than 3,000 high school seniors in Lincoln are graduating into a world nobody’s navigated before, staring into a pandemic that has closed schools, slashed families’ economic security and, for many graduates, changed their college plans.

Five of Lincoln's public pools to open June 15
Local
editor's pick alert top story

Five of Lincoln's public pools to open June 15

  • Nick McConnell
  • Updated

Five Lincoln public pools — Arnold Heights, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods — will open to the public in a limited capacity on June 15.

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic
Education
editor's pick alert featured

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic

  • Margaret Reist
  • Updated

At middle and high schools across the city, teachers made signs and hung decorations and put on costumes and played music to help students note the end of a school year where dining room tables and bedroom desks became the classroom.

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival
Local
editor's pick alert top story

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival

  • Parker Gabriel
  • Updated

This year would have marked the 153rd annual community Fourth of July celebration in Seward, which first put on an event in the local town square in 1868.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
Regional Government
editor's pick

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

  • Associated Press
  • Updated

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular