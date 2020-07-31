You are the owner of this article.
34-year-old Holdrege man killed when his pickup left road
34-year-old Holdrege man killed when his pickup left road

HOLDREGE -- A 34-year-old Holdrege man died in a single-vehicle crash on the northwest edge of town early Thursday. 

Randy Wells died at the scene of the crash, according to a news release from the Phelps County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement were called to 18th Avenue and Gustin Street at 1:17 a.m. Thursday and discovered that the pickup Wells was driving had left the road while heading west. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

The sheriff's office, Holdrege Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol and Phelps County Attorney's Office assisted in the investigation. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Husker News