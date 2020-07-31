34-year-old Holdrege man killed when his pickup left road

HOLDREGE -- A 34-year-old Holdrege man died in a single-vehicle crash on the northwest edge of town early Thursday.
Randy Wells died at the scene of the crash, according to a news release from the Phelps County Sheriff's Office.
Law enforcement were called to 18th Avenue and Gustin Street at 1:17 a.m. Thursday and discovered that the pickup Wells was driving had left the road while heading west.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The sheriff's office, Holdrege Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol and Phelps County Attorney's Office assisted in the investigation.
