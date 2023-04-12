After wildfires started in six counties across the state on Tuesday, Gov. Jim Pillen declared disasters in three counties, the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency said in a news release.

Cherry, Garfield and Jefferson county agencies were still fighting fires Wednesday, while fires in Lincoln, Wheeler and Rock counties had been extinguished or were being cleaned up.

The McCann fire in Cherry County was 0% contained on Wednesday afternoon, having burned 7,040 acres. Local fire departments from Kilgore, Cody, Valentine and the Rosebud Sioux Tribal Nation in South Dakota were among the responders, and firefighters from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife and U.S. Forest Service also were responding, NEMA said in the release.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading into Kilgore, where residents evacuated but were able to return to their homes Tuesday night.

“Local communities in Cherry County have used bulldozers to make fire breaks to help the containment efforts,” NEMA liaison Chris Schroeder said. “While four homes were threatened (Tuesday), firefighters were able to stop the fire’s progress without any structures lost.”

In Jefferson County, the Rock Creek fire has burned 2,600 acres. As of Wednesday afternoon, Fairbury Rural Fire Department reported the blaze was 30% contained. A Nebraska National Guard crew was among the firefighters working the fire, and a National Guard helicopter also was assisting.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission temporarily closed the Rock Creek Station State Historical Park and the adjacent state recreation area because of the fire.

The commission said in a news release that 80% of the Rock Glen Wildlife Management Area, just south of the state historical park, was burned in the fire.

No buildings were damaged at the historical park, although officials said flames came within feet of structures, which had been doused in fire-resistant foam as a preventative measure.

The Lowry fire in Garfield County has burned 6,000 acres 15 miles north of Burwell. Two injuries were reported, and four structures were destroyed, including a manufacturing plant. Local pilots dropped water on the fire, and mop-up operations have begun, according to the release.

High temperatures, strong winds and low humidity have resulted in red flag warnings in several areas of the state, and critical fire weather is expected to continue. The public is encouraged to remain prepared for wildfire conditions across the state by visiting the NEMA website.

12 of the deadliest disasters in Nebraska history The Schoolhouse Blizzard of 1888, 235 deaths Easter tornado of 1913, 103 deaths Republican River Flood of 1935, 94 deaths Braniff Airways crash in 1966, 42 deaths Floods of 1950, 25 deaths Blizzard of 1949, 20+ deaths 1976 Fremont hotel explosion, 20 deaths 1913 Yutan tornado, 20 deaths Dewey hotel fire of 1913, 20 deaths 1947 Republican River flood, 13 deaths 1913 Berlin tornado, 12 deaths Millard hotel fire of 1933, 7 deaths 1930s Dust Bowl, deaths estimated in the thousands Video: Schoolhouse Blizzard of 1888