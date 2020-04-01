You are the owner of this article.
3 jailed after troopers find 20 pounds of meth in I-80 stop near Kearney
3 jailed after troopers find 20 pounds of meth in I-80 stop near Kearney

Drugs seized

Nebraska State Patrol troopers say they found 20 pounds of methamphetamine and 2 ounces of marijuana in a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Kearney on Tuesday night. 

 Courtesy photo

Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested three people and seized 20 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop near Kearney Tuesday night.

At about 8 p.m., a trooper saw a Chevrolet Tahoe fail to signal a turn as it exited Interstate 80 and suspected clandestine activity during the traffic stop that followed, patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said. 

He said troopers searched the SUV and found 20 pounds of methamphetamine and 2 ounces of marijuana.

They arrested 31-year-old Shanae Douglas and 33-year-old Antoinette Brandy, both of Gary, Indiana, and Juwan Powell, 21, of Harvey, Illinois, on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana. 

Douglas also was cited for driving with a revoked driver’s license.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

