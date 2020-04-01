3 jailed after troopers find 20 pounds of meth in I-80 stop near Kearney

Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested three people and seized 20 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop near Kearney Tuesday night.
At about 8 p.m., a trooper saw a Chevrolet Tahoe fail to signal a turn as it exited Interstate 80 and suspected clandestine activity during the traffic stop that followed, patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said.
He said troopers searched the SUV and found 20 pounds of methamphetamine and 2 ounces of marijuana.
They arrested 31-year-old Shanae Douglas and 33-year-old Antoinette Brandy, both of Gary, Indiana, and Juwan Powell, 21, of Harvey, Illinois, on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana.
Douglas also was cited for driving with a revoked driver’s license.
