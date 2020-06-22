You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
3 injured in fiery crash near Fremont involving semi hauling fireworks
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

3 injured in fiery crash near Fremont involving semi hauling fireworks

{{featured_button_text}}
Fiery crash

A semi hauling fireworks north of Fremont ended up in a fiery crash Saturday that left three people injured, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

 Courtesy photo

A semi hauling fireworks north of Fremont was involved in a fiery crash Saturday that left three people injured, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Spokesman Cody Thomas said at about 11 a.m. they headed out on a crash 16 miles north of Fremont along U.S. 77 involving a semitrailer and an SUV.

When troopers arrived, the semi was fully engulfed in flames and fireworks inside the trailer were still exploding, he said.

Witnesses had been able to get everyone out.

Thomas said both occupants of a Toyota Highlander were taken to a Fremont hospital for treatment, and the driver then was flown to an Omaha hospital.

The driver of the semi was treated at the scene.

Thomas said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Pursuit on I-80 between Lincoln and Omaha led to man's arrest, recovery of missing teen, State Patrol says
33-year-old Fairbury woman arrested in stabbing
Sheriff's office gives details of 3 fires in 3 days

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
7
3
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Mahoney State Park's new climbing wall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News