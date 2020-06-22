3 injured in fiery crash near Fremont involving semi hauling fireworks

A semi hauling fireworks north of Fremont was involved in a fiery crash Saturday that left three people injured, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
Spokesman Cody Thomas said at about 11 a.m. they headed out on a crash 16 miles north of Fremont along U.S. 77 involving a semitrailer and an SUV.
When troopers arrived, the semi was fully engulfed in flames and fireworks inside the trailer were still exploding, he said.
Witnesses had been able to get everyone out.
Thomas said both occupants of a Toyota Highlander were taken to a Fremont hospital for treatment, and the driver then was flown to an Omaha hospital.
The driver of the semi was treated at the scene.
Thomas said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Pursuit on I-80 between Lincoln and Omaha led to man's arrest, recovery of missing teen, State Patrol says
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!