$25M lawsuit filed involving 2020 fire at Bloomfield egg farm that killed thousands of chickens

poultryplantfire

A massive fire erupted Feb. 27, 2020, at a Michael Foods poultry plant near Bloomfield.

 Courtesy photo, Nebraska State Patrol

A nearly $25 million lawsuit has been filed involving the construction of poultry houses at a Bloomfield egg farm that went up in flames in 2020, killing more than 40,000 chickens.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, a Rhode Island-based insurance company, sued Henning Companies LLC of Iowa.

Factory Mutual's attorney, Daniel Berglund, said in 2017, Waldbaum contracted with Henning for the construction of 12 layer poultry houses and associated facilities for the project in rural Bloomfield.

Walbaum owned the facility and poultry.

On Feb. 27, 2020, a fire "erupted in the northeast portion of the upper floor of the recently constructed facility. A manure blower fan assembly ignited chicken feed dust and other dust that collected on, in, and around the fan," Berglund said in the lawsuit.

He said Building 12 was destroyed and portions of Building 11 and connecting structures. Thousands of chickens in the buildings were killed.

Berglund said Waldbaum sustained $24,908,633 damage, of which $22,408,633 was covered by Factory Mutual. The lawsuit seeks repayment of the full amount.

The insurance company is alleging Henning breached its agreement with Waldbaum with respect to the design, construction, selection, use and installation of the manure blower fan assembly.

"Defendant Henning and subcontractors also created conditions that allowed the fire to rapidly spread," the attorney alleged in the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Omaha.

Henning hasn't yet filed a response to the lawsuit.

No employees or firefighters were injured by the 2020 fire at the Michael Foods facility, which sits about 3 miles west of Bloomfield in Knox County.

The fire was so intense a National Weather Service satellite detected its heat, a meteorologist said.

