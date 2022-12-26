$25M lawsuit filed for 2020 fire at Bloomfield egg farm that killed thousands of chickens

A nearly $25 million lawsuit has been filed involving the construction of poultry houses at a Bloomfield egg farm that went up in flames in 2020, killing more than 40,000 chickens.
Factory Mutual Insurance Company, a Rhode Island-based insurance company, sued Henning Companies LLC of Iowa.
Factory Mutual's attorney, Daniel Berglund, said in 2017, M.G. Waldbaum Company contracted with Henning for the construction of 12 layer poultry houses and associated facilities for the project in rural Bloomfield.
Walbaum owned the facility and poultry.
On Feb. 27, 2020, a fire "erupted in the northeast portion of the upper floor of the recently constructed facility. A manure blower fan assembly ignited chicken feed dust and other dust that collected on, in, and around the fan," Berglund said in the lawsuit.
Charuth Van Beuzekom, who owns Shadow Brook Farm and Dutch Girl Creamery with husband Kevin Loth, enjoys the company of a day-old kid in the barn on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Felipe Gonzalez-Vazquez talks with his attorneys Nancy Peterson (left) and Candice Wooster during his trial for the murder of Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Platte County District Court. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lt. Col. Christopher Perrone (R), of Papillion, hugs his daughter, Faith, 21, during a welcome home event for soldiers of the Nebraska National Guard's 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Nebraska Army National Guard base. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lincoln, NE - 4/7/2022 - University of Nebraska Board of Regents members listen as Mark Riley (foreground), Associate Dean for research in the college of engineering, gives a tour of Othmer Hall on Thursday, April 7, 2022. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lincoln, NE - 3/30/2022 - Kay, a one-month-old female giraffe, is fed Shadow Brook Farm goat milk from a bottle by giraffe keeper Jake Beiermann on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Lincoln Children's Zoo. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lincoln East's Elijah Jobst (8) blocks a shot by Lincoln Southwest's Lane Kruse (16) during a Class A boys state soccer first-round match Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Morrison Stadium in Omaha. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Lilly Talley (left) and doubles partner Lily Rippeteau celebrate a point in the No. 2 doubles finals of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Woods Tennis Center. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Dee and Ronald Baddorf (from left) scratch Lucy, their mini-pig, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The Baddorfs are hoping the Lincoln City Council will approve a waiver so they can keep Lucy at their Lincoln home. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Nebraska state Sen. Julie Slama hugs a campaign volunteer after a press conference hosted by Citizens for Voter ID at the Capitol on Thursday. Citizens for Voter ID submitted petitions to the secretary of state to add a voter ID requirement to the state constitution.
LINCOLN, NEB. - 08/05/2022 - Kyle Martsching stands behind an art piece made by Jessica R. during a gallery show hosted by LiveYes Studios, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. LiveYes Studios is a community arts center that supports artists with disabilities. NOAH RIFFE, Journal Star
A house located at 2636 Woodscrest Avenue is demolished, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. The Norman Revival home, purchased last September for $1.4 million, is over 100 years old and was built for the Miller and Paine department store family.
Lincoln Pius X's Nicole Kolbas (middle) reacts after completing the 18th hole at the state girls golf tournament Tuesday at Norfolk Country Club. Kolbas shot a 36-hole 151 to win the tournament for the third consecutive year.
Construction workers pour and rake fresh concrete Tuesday near 12th and Judson streets. The road work is being paid for by Lincoln On The Move, a program that collected $16.8 million this year to spend on street improvements.
Dorothy Applebee, who is 92 years old, uses a leaf blower to clean up leaves in her yard with the help of her son, Bob Unger (not pictured), on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at in Lincoln. As the signs of winter began to slowly show itself. As cold winds are expected to continue throughout the week, accompanied by partly cloudy weather.
Former NFL player Jack Brewer (on screen) leads a crowd of Trump and Hebrster supporters in a prayer during a Trump rally for Charles Herbster at the I-80 Speedway on May 1, 2022, in Greenwood, Nebraska.
As seen through open cable holders, avid supporters of Gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster and former president Donald Trump cheer as Herbster takes the stage during a Trump rally for Charles Herbster at the I-80 Speedway on May 1, 2022, in Greenwood, Nebraska.
Trent Claus, a VFX supervisor and animation art collector, reminisces with some of his art and a couch for watching Saturday morning cartoons on, at the Eisentrager/Howard Gallery in Richards Hall on the UNL campus on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, in Lincoln, NE. Claus has worked on 120 feature films for his VFX work. Many will know his work with Marvel Studios. Trent has contributed to 21 of their 27 films to date. He also assists with Television shows like, The Mandalorian.
Andie Trimble (left) and Nicole Polivka (right) wear red paint stained dresses while protesting the recent Supreme Court decision during a Abortion Rights Rally held in front of the Nebraska State Capitol on Monday, July 4, 2022, in Lincoln, NE.
Children and adults take advantage of the warm weather to cool off at the Trago Spray Park on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Lincoln, NE. A partially cloudy Friday afternoon did not stop Lincolnites from getting out an enjoying the air weather. With highs reaching the mid 80s, the mild heat and a cooling breeze made for a nice afternoon outside. Looking ahead to the following week, temperatures will reach as high as 100 fahrenheit.
Luca Yeager licks his lips after downing Kool-Aid in a quickest drinking contest, during the Kool-Aid Days Festival, at the Adams County Fair grounds, on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Hastings, NE. Thousands of “kids” of all ages gather to celebrate the invention of Kool-Aid®, Nebraska’s Official Soft Drink, by Edwin Perkins in 1927. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
A airman walks along the wing of now retired WC-135C/W, during a retirement ceremony for the final "nuke sniffer" aircraft used by The Fightin’ Fifty-Fifth at the Lincoln Airport on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Lincoln, NE. The WC-135 Constant Phoenix is a special-purpose aircraft derived from the Boeing C-135 Stratolifter and used by the United States Air Force. Its mission is to collect samples from the atmosphere for the purpose of detecting and identifying nuclear explosions. It is also informally referred to as the "weather bird" or "the sniffer" by workers on the program and international media respectively. The 55th Wing will retired one of it jets and welcomed its latest during a 1 p.m. ceremony at the Lincoln Airport. The Fightin’ Fifty-Fifth officially retired the WC-135C/W and officially welcomed WC-135R tail number 4836 to its fleet. Tail 4836 is the first of three WC-135R deliveries to the wing, while tail 2667 is the last of the old WC-135C/W fleet to be retired.
Lincoln Lutheran's Sophie Wohlgemuth (first right) celebrates with her team after scoring a point in the first set during a Class C-2 semifinal state volleyball match on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Nebraska's Bekka Allick (left) and Nicklin Hames react after a kill by one of their teammates secures a score against Mississippi in the second set at the Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Lincoln, NE.
Elkhorn South's Kennadi Borngrebe (top left) celebrates with her teammates after throwing the final strike in the 7th inning to beat Lincoln East 10-7, on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Malcolm Public Schools in Malcolm.
Lincoln Southwest celebrates on the court after defeating No.1 ranked Millard South during a Class A girls semifinal game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on March 9, 2022, in Lincoln, Nebraska. KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star
Matt Rhule, who was announced as Nebraska football's new head coach, is swarmed by media after an introductory press conference on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at the Hawks Championship Center. Rhule was introduced as the University's 31st permanent head coach, The 47-year-old, has experience coaching at both the collegiate level and the professional level. Working as a head coach for the past 10 years, seven in college programs and three season for the Carolina Panthers. Nebraska signed Rhule to an eight-year contract
A farmer uses a corn combine to harvest his crop on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Johnson, NE. Based on June 1 conditions, Nebraska's 2022 winter wheat crop is forecast at 36.9 million bushels, down 10% from last year's crop, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
The Grand Island bowling team celebrates the victory against Northwest during the boys state bowling team championships, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Sun Valley Lanes. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Fremont's Benny Alfaro celebrates his win in a Class A 195-pound semifinals match with head coach Ben Wilcox, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at CHI Health Center Omaha. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista/Papillion La Vista-South's Landon Orth competes in the boys state diving championship on Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Charuth Van Beuzekom, who owns Shadow Brook Farm and Dutch Girl Creamery with husband Kevin Loth, enjoys the company of a day-old kid in the barn on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Felipe Gonzalez-Vazquez talks with his attorneys Nancy Peterson (left) and Candice Wooster during his trial for the murder of Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Platte County District Court. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lt. Col. Christopher Perrone (R), of Papillion, hugs his daughter, Faith, 21, during a welcome home event for soldiers of the Nebraska National Guard's 67th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Nebraska Army National Guard base. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Russ Largent of Lincoln and Beth Ramsay of Seward celebrate St. Patrick's Day at McKinney's Irish Pub in downtown Lincoln on Thursday.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Lincoln, NE - 4/7/2022 - University of Nebraska Board of Regents members listen as Mark Riley (foreground), Associate Dean for research in the college of engineering, gives a tour of Othmer Hall on Thursday, April 7, 2022. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS Journal Star
Lincoln, NE - 3/30/2022 - Kay, a one-month-old female giraffe, is fed Shadow Brook Farm goat milk from a bottle by giraffe keeper Jake Beiermann on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Lincoln Children's Zoo. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS Journal Star
A field is darkened after a wildfire, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, near Arapahoe, Neb. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Josh Vinson Jr., 5, winner of the first Josh Fight, sports a crown in his hair done by his dad, Josh Sr., on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Culture Cutz. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Seven Native lodges stand on land that was approved for development on the west side of Wilderness Park in protest of the development.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Juju Tyner (center, in green) holds a sign in support of Roe vs. Wade as she joined others in a pro-abortion rights rally on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, on the north steps of the Capitol.
GWYNETH ROBERTS Journal Star
Lincoln East's Elijah Jobst (8) blocks a shot by Lincoln Southwest's Lane Kruse (16) during a Class A boys state soccer first-round match Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Morrison Stadium in Omaha. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS Journal Star
Lincoln Southeast's Lilly Talley (left) and doubles partner Lily Rippeteau celebrate a point in the No. 2 doubles finals of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Woods Tennis Center. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
GWYNETH ROBERTS Journal Star
Dee and Ronald Baddorf (from left) scratch Lucy, their mini-pig, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The Baddorfs are hoping the Lincoln City Council will approve a waiver so they can keep Lucy at their Lincoln home. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star