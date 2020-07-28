23-year-old North Platte man killed in collision with pickup

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 23-year-old North Platte man died in a crash Friday on U.S. 30 about 8 miles west of town, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

A 911 call came in at 9:43 p.m. after a pickup and motorcycle collided at the intersection with Game Trail Road.

Deputies and first responders arrived and found Alexander Heiser, the motorcycle rider, unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital in North Platte, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup wasn't injured.

Accident reconstructionists from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office say the pickup had pulled onto U.S. 30 from Game Trail Road, attempting to drive west, when it collided with Heiser, who was going east on U.S. 30 and couldn't avoid the collision.

Drugs and alcohol were not suspected to be factors in the crash.

