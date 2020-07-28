You are the owner of this article.
23-year-old North Platte man killed in collision with pickup
A 23-year-old North Platte man died in a crash Friday on U.S. 30 about 8 miles west of town, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

A 911 call came in at 9:43 p.m. after a pickup and motorcycle collided at the intersection with Game Trail Road. 

Deputies and first responders arrived and found Alexander Heiser, the motorcycle rider, unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital in North Platte, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup wasn't injured.

Accident reconstructionists from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office say the pickup had pulled onto U.S. 30 from Game Trail Road, attempting to drive west, when it collided with Heiser, who was going east on U.S. 30 and couldn't avoid the collision.

Drugs and alcohol were not suspected to be factors in the crash.

Alexander Heiser

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

