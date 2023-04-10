A lottery ticket worth $224,000 has been sold in Omaha.

The Nebraska Lottery said that someone bought a Nebraska Pick 5 ticket matching all five numbers on Friday at the CVS store at 2609 S. 132nd St. in Omaha.

The winning numbers from Friday's Nebraska Pick 5 draw were 3, 8, 9, 18 and 19. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.

Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at lottery headquarters in Lincoln. Additional information about claiming prizes can be found at the Nebraska Lottery website or by calling 800-587-5200.

