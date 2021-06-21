2022 Cattlemen's Ball will be held in Weeping Water

Rathe and his wife, Candi, will host the event alongside Louisville-based veterinarian Scott Lubben and his wife, Karen.

A variety of activities take place during the two-day event. Past years have included concerts, silent and live auctions, beer and wine tastings, benefit runs, golf tournaments, cancer survivor style shows and prime rib dinners.

Rathe and Scott Lubben said the 2022 event is set to offer similar activities.

“We’re looking forward to continuing those same activities, but putting our own local spin on them,” Lubben said in a news release. “We’ll also be looking for ways to expand and make the ball better than ever.”

Rathe said in a phone interview he hopes the 2022 event can raise a record $2 million.

Of the money raised each year, 90% goes to the Buffett Cancer Center, and 10% goes back to the local community. Rathe said being able to raise money that will directly fund cancer research makes the event rewarding.

“We’re extremely excited to bring this event to Cass County,” Rathe said. “This is an incredible opportunity for folks to come together for a great cause and have fun while doing it. I have high expectations for both the quality of the event and the outcome.”