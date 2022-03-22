200-mile ultramarathon planned on Nebraska's Cowboy Trail

NORFOLK — The Cowboy 200 will be an unprecedented race for runners in Nebraska.
The ultramarathon will start in Norfolk and end in Valentine via the historic Cowboy Trail.
“It's the first 200-mile race in Nebraska that we’re aware of,” said Chase Hammond, one of the directors of the race set to begin Nov. 5.
Participants can choose to either do a 200-mile or 100-mile solo marathon, or they can do a four-person relay with each participant covering 50 miles.
According to Hammond, participants who choose to do the 200-mile option have about 84 hours, or 3½ days, to complete the race.
Hammond said organizers plan on having sleeping and aid stations for the runners. Plus, hot food will be served.
The race is unique, not only because of its northeast Nebraska location but because of its price.
According to Hammond, other well-known ultramarathons can cost about $1,500. The Cowboy 200 will cost one-third of that.
Another unique aspect of the race is the historic trail it follows. The Cowboy Trail reclaims an old rail route and features more than 200 railway bridges along the route.
Hammond said organizers chose Nebraska for the ultramarathon because they’re both from small Midwestern towns. Plus, they both have family from Nebraska.
“We wanted to showcase the communities,” Hammond said.
