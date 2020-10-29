 Skip to main content
20-year-old woman who died in house fire near Filley identified
The Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Agency has identified the person who died in a fire early Saturday morning near Filley.

Courtney Knepp, who lived in the home, died. Two other occupants, Jayden Maguire, 21, and Tyler Reed, 20, remain in critical condition at CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln.

The office determined the cause of the fire was accidental and the result of a propane leak within the house.

The Filley Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire at about midnight at 24738 S. 162nd Road. Maguire and Reed were evacuated, but Knepp died at the scene.

