2 more fined, sentenced to probation in connection to illegal hunts through Broken Bow outfitter

U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly said on Oct. 4, 2017, Wideman traveled to Hidden Hills Outfitters, a commercial big-game guiding and outfitting business, to conduct a mule deer hunt during the archery deer season.

Wideman, with the assistance of the business's owner and a guide, pursued a trophy-sized mule deer southeast of Purdum with a crossbow and a Sig Sauer rifle. Wideman ultimately shot and killed the mule deer, then recovered its skull, antlers and cape, which he took back to Missouri, and abandoned the carcass at the kill site, violating Nebraska law.

That night, his deer kill was submitted electronically to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Telecheck registration system, falsely indicating he had used a crossbow.

Kelly said, between 2012 and 2017, Mulvaine traveled to Hidden Hills and engaged in six illegal hunts, which included hunting over bait; hunting from a public roadway, at night or without a permit; and hunting with prohibited weapons, all of which are violations of Nebraska laws or regulations.