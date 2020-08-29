2 more fined, sentenced to probation in connection to illegal hunts through Broken Bow outfitter

Two more men — a 32-year-old from Missouri and a 40-year-old from Wisconsin — have been sentenced for violating federal wildlife regulations in connection to Hidden Hills Outfitters of Broken Bow.
It comes a month after the business and its 30-year-old owner, Jacob Hueftle, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, a felony, involving the illegal transport, purchase and sale of wildlife.
Sentencing is set for October.
To date, 30 defendants have pleaded guilty and have been sentenced and ordered to pay a total of $353,048 in fines and restitution as part of an ongoing prosecution related to violations committed by owners, guides and clients of Hidden Hills.
On Thursday, Jacob Wideman, of Pevely, Missouri, received a year of probation and was fined $5,000 and ordered to pay $5,000 restitution for the illegal taking of wildlife in interstate commerce, a misdemeanor.
Last week, Duane Mulvaine, of Fox Lake, Wisconsin, received five years of probation and was fined $45,000 and ordered to pay $50,000 restitution for six counts.
While on probation, neither can hunt, fish, trap, guide, outfit or otherwise assist or be present in the field with anyone engaging in those activities.
U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly said on Oct. 4, 2017, Wideman traveled to Hidden Hills Outfitters, a commercial big-game guiding and outfitting business, to conduct a mule deer hunt during the archery deer season.
Wideman, with the assistance of the business's owner and a guide, pursued a trophy-sized mule deer southeast of Purdum with a crossbow and a Sig Sauer rifle. Wideman ultimately shot and killed the mule deer, then recovered its skull, antlers and cape, which he took back to Missouri, and abandoned the carcass at the kill site, violating Nebraska law.
That night, his deer kill was submitted electronically to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Telecheck registration system, falsely indicating he had used a crossbow.
Kelly said, between 2012 and 2017, Mulvaine traveled to Hidden Hills and engaged in six illegal hunts, which included hunting over bait; hunting from a public roadway, at night or without a permit; and hunting with prohibited weapons, all of which are violations of Nebraska laws or regulations.
Among his crimes: Mulvaine killed two pronghorn in Custer and Keith counties with a suppressed .17-caliber and .223-caliber rifle during the archery season; killed a 6-by-5 mule deer in Blaine County without a valid permit and while using a rifle borrowed from a Hidden Hills Outfitters client; and during the muzzleloader deer season, killed a 5-by-5 white-tailed deer with a suppressed .308-caliber DPMS AR-style rifle from a vehicle parked on a roadway in Sherman County with the aid of a high-powered spotlight.
Investigators said Mulvaine shot a deer less than 15 yards from a Hidden Hills bait site, which is prohibited by state law.
During each of the hunts, he was accompanied or assisted by a Hidden Hills owner or guide.
Mulvaine helped Hidden Hills establish and maintain bait sites located in close proximity and generally within direct view of Hidden Hills' client hunting locations and placed electronic game cameras over them to locate target deer, position them at close range to clients and improve the odds of hunting clients killing their target deer.
The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Office of Law Enforcement and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Law Enforcement Division.
