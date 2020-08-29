 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 more fined, sentenced to probation in connection to illegal hunts through Broken Bow outfitter
View Comments
editor's pick topical alert

2 more fined, sentenced to probation in connection to illegal hunts through Broken Bow outfitter

{{featured_button_text}}

Two more men — a 32-year-old from Missouri and a 40-year-old from Wisconsin — have been sentenced for violating federal wildlife regulations in connection to Hidden Hills Outfitters of Broken Bow.

It comes a month after the business and its 30-year-old owner, Jacob Hueftle, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, a felony, involving the illegal transport, purchase and sale of wildlife.

Sentencing is set for October.

To date, 30 defendants have pleaded guilty and have been sentenced and ordered to pay a total of $353,048 in fines and restitution as part of an ongoing prosecution related to violations committed by owners, guides and clients of Hidden Hills.

On Thursday, Jacob Wideman, of Pevely, Missouri, received a year of probation and was fined $5,000 and ordered to pay $5,000 restitution for the illegal taking of wildlife in interstate commerce, a misdemeanor.

Last week, Duane Mulvaine, of Fox Lake, Wisconsin, received five years of probation and was fined $45,000 and ordered to pay $50,000 restitution for six counts.

While on probation, neither can hunt, fish, trap, guide, outfit or otherwise assist or be present in the field with anyone engaging in those activities.

U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly said on Oct. 4, 2017, Wideman traveled to Hidden Hills Outfitters, a commercial big-game guiding and outfitting business, to conduct a mule deer hunt during the archery deer season.

Wideman, with the assistance of the business's owner and a guide, pursued a trophy-sized mule deer southeast of Purdum with a crossbow and a Sig Sauer rifle. Wideman ultimately shot and killed the mule deer, then recovered its skull, antlers and cape, which he took back to Missouri, and abandoned the carcass at the kill site, violating Nebraska law.

Broken Bow man gets probation, barred from hunting for 5 years, for wildlife trafficking violations

That night, his deer kill was submitted electronically to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Telecheck registration system, falsely indicating he had used a crossbow.

Kelly said, between 2012 and 2017, Mulvaine traveled to Hidden Hills and engaged in six illegal hunts, which included hunting over bait; hunting from a public roadway, at night or without a permit; and hunting with prohibited weapons, all of which are violations of Nebraska laws or regulations.

Among his crimes: Mulvaine killed two pronghorn in Custer and Keith counties with a suppressed .17-caliber and .223-caliber rifle during the archery season; killed a 6-by-5 mule deer in Blaine County without a valid permit and while using a rifle borrowed from a Hidden Hills Outfitters client; and during the muzzleloader deer season, killed a 5-by-5 white-tailed deer with a suppressed .308-caliber DPMS AR-style rifle from a vehicle parked on a roadway in Sherman County with the aid of a high-powered spotlight.

Ex-Nebraska outfitter sentenced in hunting sting

Investigators said Mulvaine shot a deer less than 15 yards from a Hidden Hills bait site, which is prohibited by state law.

During each of the hunts, he was accompanied or assisted by a Hidden Hills owner or guide.

Mulvaine helped Hidden Hills establish and maintain bait sites located in close proximity and generally within direct view of Hidden Hills' client hunting locations and placed electronic game cameras over them to locate target deer, position them at close range to clients and improve the odds of hunting clients killing their target deer.

The investigation was conducted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Office of Law Enforcement and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Law Enforcement Division.

Wisconsin man pleads guilty to 6 counts of illegally taking wildlife in Nebraska
Nebraska judge fines Virginia men $10,000 for trafficking wildlife
Missouri man fined, banned from hunting after taking deer in Nebraska
Courts logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News