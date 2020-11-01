19-year-old woman shot in the head while driving in Omaha

Woman shot while driving in Omaha dies at hospital

A 19-year-old woman who was shot in the head Thursday night while driving in Omaha has died, Omaha police said Saturday.

Omaha police officers went to 33rd and Weber streets after 8:05 p.m. to investigate a car crash and came upon a vehicle that had gone off the road.

They found Nomi Herrera in the driver’s seat. Herrera had a gunshot wound to the back of her head. She was taken to Nebraska Medical Center, where she died Friday night.

The Omaha Police Department’s homicide unit is investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or omahacrimestoppers.org.

