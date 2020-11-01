19-year-old woman shot in the head while driving in Omaha

Woman shot while driving in Omaha dies at hospital
A 19-year-old woman who was shot in the head Thursday night while driving in Omaha has died, Omaha police said Saturday.
Omaha police officers went to 33rd and Weber streets after 8:05 p.m. to investigate a car crash and came upon a vehicle that had gone off the road.
They found Nomi Herrera in the driver’s seat. Herrera had a gunshot wound to the back of her head. She was taken to Nebraska Medical Center, where she died Friday night.
The Omaha Police Department’s homicide unit is investigating the case.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or omahacrimestoppers.org.
Officials: Latest effort to find missing 8-year-old unsuccessful
GRETNA — Another search this week for an 8-year-old girl who was swept away on the Platte River this summer was unsuccessful but authorities vow to continue the effort.
Taries Price disappeared June 11 while playing with cousins on the river at Schramm Park in Gretna.
Since then, Sarpy County sheriff’s deputies have been on the river 32 times and officers with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission have searched 44 times.
Her body has not been found.
Nighthawk Search and Rescue of Kearney organized another search Tuesday and Wednesday but were unsuccessful.
Taries’ mother, Latressa Price, said her daughter and two cousins were playing on a sandbar in the river when they disappeared.
The two cousins were rescued by someone in a canoe but Taries was last seen about a half-mile downstream from Schramm Park.
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Lt. Dennis Svoboda said as long as weather allows, the search will continue.
Marcus Ditchman, of Nighthawk Search and Rescue, said he also plans to keep up the search.
