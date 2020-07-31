You have permission to edit this article.
19-year-old man killed in Omaha shooting; 20-year-old arrested
19-year-old man killed in Omaha shooting; 20-year-old arrested

  • Updated
A 19-year-old man was fatally wounded Thursday night near 31st and Charles Streets, and Omaha police have arrested a man they say is a suspect in the killing.

keatthon

Keat Thon

Officers were sent to a house near 31st and Charles Streets just after 9:05 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. They found Nuer Yuek suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Through the course of their investigation, homicide detectives identified a suspect, Keat Thon, 20, and arrested him. He was booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of manslaughter, use of a weapon to commit a felony and possession of a stolen firearm.

