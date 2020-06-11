12-year-old Fullerton boy saves two people, dog in Loup River during fishing trip

Now there were three of them in the canal.

Jim Kuntz of the Genoa Volunteer Fire Department called instructions and advice to Scheffler from the opposite bank of the canal. With the gate to the powerhouse bridge locked, Kuntz couldn’t get across. He phoned 911 and watched as Scheffler, now standing alone, tried to help Kayes out of the water.

Scheffler has been fishing near the powerhouse since he was 3 years old and recognized the water was too dangerous for him to jump in.

“I tried to use my fishing pole to cast out to them and have them grab my weight,” Scheffler said.

Kayes caught the line, but when Scheffler tried to pull her out, the line snapped and the tip of the pole fell off.

“I’m pushing my girlfriend to the edge of the bank trying to get her so she could grab something, and I’m hollering at Cayden to grab something like a rope. Then I told him to grab the orange pole,” Ekhoff said.

Ekhoff’s pole – 12-feet-long and super-glued together – did the trick. Ekhoff finally got Kayes close enough to the edge and she was able to grab the pole and pull herself up.