12-year-old Fullerton boy saves two people, dog in Loup Canal during fishing trip

“I tried to use my fishing pole to cast out to them and have them grab my weight,” Scheffler said.

Kayes caught the line, but when Scheffler tried to pull her out, the line snapped off the tip of the pole.

“I’m pushing my girlfriend to the edge of the bank trying to get her so she could grab something, and I’m hollering at Cayden to grab something like a rope. Then I told him to grab the orange pole,” Ekhoff said.

Ekhoff’s pole — 12-feet-long and super-glued together — did the trick. Ekhoff finally got Kayes close enough to the edge and she was able to grab the pole and pull herself up.

“I’m still in the water and kind of getting pushed around by the current and I’m really tired by this point. I yelled to Cayden, I said, ‘I’ve got one more lap. I don’t think I can make it another lap,’” Ekhoff said.

It took every little bit of his energy to get close enough to the bank, Ekhoff said, but he did it.

“Cayden stuck that pole out long enough that I could just grab the tip of the pole. He pulled me to the edge, and I just kind of laid there. I said, ‘You’ve got to pull me up kid, I’ve got no energy left,’” Ekhoff said.