12-year-old Fullerton boy saves two people, dog in Loup Canal during fishing trip

COLUMBUS — A 12-year-old Fullerton boy saved two teenagers — and a dog — from drowning in the Loup Canal near Monroe in Platte County last weekend.
Cayden Scheffler was fishing in a casual catfish tournament with Ford Ekhoff and Lily Kayes. It was meant to be a quiet afternoon, but that changed when Quill, Ekhoff's German wirehaired pointer, decided to take a dip in the canal.
“She started to get pushed around by the current. I knew she wasn’t going to be able to get out, so I jumped in after my dog,” Ekhoff said.
Unfortunately, it didn't take long for Ekhoff, 17, to also get stuck in the current.
"I realized that I wasn’t going to be able to fight the current, either," he said. "After trying to get my dog out of the water for a while I started to get tired and ran out of energy.”
But, he said, when he tried to return to dry land, he couldn’t get close enough to the edge. When he did reach the bank, it was slippery with algae and impossible to climb up. Kayes, 18, reached down to pull Ekhoff up, but she fell into the water.
Jim Kuntz of the Genoa Volunteer Fire Department called instructions and advice to Scheffler from the opposite bank of the canal. With the gate to the powerhouse bridge locked, Kuntz couldn’t get across. He phoned 911 and watched as Scheffler, now standing alone, tried to help Kayes out of the water.
“I tried to use my fishing pole to cast out to them and have them grab my weight,” Scheffler said.
Kayes caught the line, but when Scheffler tried to pull her out, the line snapped off the tip of the pole.
“I’m pushing my girlfriend to the edge of the bank trying to get her so she could grab something, and I’m hollering at Cayden to grab something like a rope. Then I told him to grab the orange pole,” Ekhoff said.
Ekhoff’s pole — 12-feet-long and super-glued together — did the trick. Ekhoff finally got Kayes close enough to the edge and she was able to grab the pole and pull herself up.
“I’m still in the water and kind of getting pushed around by the current and I’m really tired by this point. I yelled to Cayden, I said, ‘I’ve got one more lap. I don’t think I can make it another lap,’” Ekhoff said.
It took every little bit of his energy to get close enough to the bank, Ekhoff said, but he did it.
“Cayden stuck that pole out long enough that I could just grab the tip of the pole. He pulled me to the edge, and I just kind of laid there. I said, ‘You’ve got to pull me up kid, I’ve got no energy left,’” Ekhoff said.
They got him out of the water and then turned their attention back to Quill.
“I cast out trying to get the dog but I had no energy whatsoever — could barely move, couldn’t cast worth a crap. Finally, I snagged the dog, got the dog to the bank and I just kind of collapsed,” Ekhoff said.
Then the EMTs arrived to tend to the teens.
