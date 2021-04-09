$100 million casino resort planned for Grand Island

An Iowa-based casino operator has plans for a $100 million casino resort at Grand Island's Fonner Park.

Local officials on Friday announced they have chosen Elite Casino Resorts to develop the casino complex at the horse racing track.

Elite plans a casino with 650 slot machines and 20 table games, as well as a VIP lounge. It also will construct a 116-room boutique hotel with indoor and outdoor pools and a spa and salon.

The casino resort will be integrated into the existing Fonner Complex and also will include several restaurants.

Officials from Elite, which operates casinos in Iowa City, Davenport and Larchwood, Iowa, said they plan to hire nearly 400 people for the operation.

Of the $100 million investment, $45 million will be spent on new construction and about $3.5 million will be spent on upgrades to the existing Fonner Park.

The Fonner Park casino is the third to be announced publicly since Nebraska voters voted last year to allow casino gambling at the state's horse tracks.