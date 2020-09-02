 Skip to main content
1,745 pounds of marijuana, 60 pounds of THC seized in Interstate 80 stop
1,745 pounds of marijuana, 60 pounds of THC seized in Interstate 80 stop

Marijuana bust

The 1,745 pounds of marijuana and 60 pounds of THC recovered during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

 Dawson County Sheriff's Office Facebook

LEXINGTON -- A Dawson County sheriff's deputy arrested two people Monday after finding nearly 1,745 pounds of marijuana and 60 pounds of THC during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

The deputy stopped a cargo van for a vehicle defect near the westbound I-80 rest area, then became suspicious of criminal activity and got consent to search the van, the sheriff's office posted on social media. The deputy's dog was used, and the drugs were discovered concealed in cardboard boxes marked as coffee.

Robert Demmery of Belmont, North Carolina, and Toby Mitchell of Gastonia, North Carolina, were arrested for possession with intent to distribute and possession of drug money, the post said. The Nebraska State Patrol helped with the investigation.

