Nebraska reports its first case of bird flu in nearly five months

Nebraska has reported its ninth case of bird flu this year, nearly five months after its last one.

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture said the case was reported in a backyard chicken flock in Dawes County with fewer than 50 birds.

State Veterinarian Roger Dudley said that the flock has been humanely depopulated and disposed of in an approved manner. Additionally, the Agriculture Department will be establishing a 6.2-mile surveillance zone around the affected premises.

The department said poultry producers in that surveillance zone should know the signs and symptoms of bird flu and notify officials of any signs of sick or dying birds.

Nearly 5 million birds had to be destroyed in Nebraska this spring due to a nationwide outbreak of bird flu, but the state's last case was in late April.

The disease had largely thought to have been eradicated in Nebraska and the rest of the Midwest. But it has been making a comeback over the past few weeks, having been detected in a commercial turkey flock in Minnesota in late August. It also has consistently been showing up in wild birds on both the East and West coasts

In an interview, Dudley said this year's bird flu outbreak is different than past ones in that the disease has been sticking around, even showing up in non-bird species such as foxes in the U.S. and circulating year round in Europe and Asia.

"This virus just seems to be continuing to circulate," he said. "In the U.S., it didn't just go with the migrating birds; it's hung around."