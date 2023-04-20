Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers on Thursday announced an $18.75 million settlement of a 12-year dispute over state trooper salary and retirement benefits that impacts 28 years of payroll.

The announcement follows on the heels of Gov. Jim Pillen's support for a 22% increase in salaries for members of the Nebraska State Patrol.

The settlement stems from a lawsuit originally filed in 2011 over increases in the contribution rates state troopers were required to make to the state pension fund.

According to the suit, the Legislature approved several increases over the years that raised the troopers' pension contribution rate from 8% in the 1990s to 19% by 2011. The suit alleged that the increases were unconstitutional.

Joining Hilgers at a news conference, the governor praised the settlement, describing the patrol as "the gold standard" of law enforcement and "the safety of Nebraskans as the highest priority."

Pillen said he is pleased to "get this lawsuit behind us."

Hilgers said the settlement will benefit more than 400 current and former members of the patrol and suggested that the governor's budget proposal already has demonstrated his support for troopers by its significant increase in salaries.

"We have their backs," he said. "It's time to put this to bed."

"It's a morale boost," Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the State Patrol, said.

"It's a demonstration of support for troopers," he said, coming from "an administration that supports law enforcement and the State Patrol."

On hand for the news conference were Sen. Robert Clements of Elmwood, chairman of the Legislature's Appropriations Committee; Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha, a committee member; and Sen. Merv Riepe of Ralston, chairman of the Business and Labor Committee, who will shepherd the claims bill through the Legislature.

Lt. Gov. Joe Kelly and participants in the lawsuit also attended the event hosted by the attorney general.

Photos: 2023 Nebraska legislative session