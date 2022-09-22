Leading Off: York native finds a good reason to finally come home

Perhaps the stars have finally aligned and provided William Mcllravy with a good reason to come home — to return to York this weekend.

It’s been nearly a decade since the bass player jammed in his hometown with one of his countless garage bands from high school — some better than others.

In those nine years away, McIlravy has come a long way. He's now considered an up-and-comer in the music industry.

He and his band Saul, which was formed in 2007 in Sutherland, Iowa, were dubbed one of five breakout bands in 2020 by Revolver magazine.

Sadly, the only thing that broke out in 2020 was COVID-19.

"Apparently, breaking out in 2020 was not a good thing," said McIlravy, who joined the band in 2015.

Many friends have asked him to bring Saul to York, and his response has always the same.

“I tell them, 'There’s no place to play in York,'” he said.

Actually, there is a place. More important, there's a cause.

On Saturday, Saul will headline Zephyr Fest at the York County Fairgrounds. The daylong music festival is free of charge.

Still, bring a few bucks with you to drop into the donation buckets. It's the right thing to do.

All proceeds will go to the Soaring for C Foundation, which honors the memory of Cessna Brestel, a 15-year-old York High School freshman who took her own life in early 2021 after struggling with a gastrointestinal disease that prevented her from holding down food, which caused rapid weight loss and malnourishment.

“I grew up in York and was there until I was 18,” said the 29-year-old McIlravy, a York High graduate. “I want to give back to the community. That’s the biggest benefit to coming home.”

The sudden loss of a loved one touches everyone, including Saul. The band hit it big with a song called "Brother," which was written by band members and brothers Blake and Zach Bedsaul to honor their late sibling. The song climbed to No. 20 on the Billboard chart and seemingly put them on a fast track to stardom.

And then the pandemic shut down the music industry for nearly a year. The band used the time away to write a second album and was quick to get back on the road with a 45-day, 29-show tour that sent them all around the country.

And when they heard Cessna's story, Saul's four members didn't hesitate in signing on to play Saturday's benefit show.

Last September, Zephyr Fest, in its inaugural year, raised more than $10,000 for a playground in York.

In Year Two, the goal is to raise even more for a foundation aiming to curb a teen suicide epidemic that had reached a crisis point.

Soaring for C is funding programs in York's school regarding mental health and ways to detect warning signs amidst its youth.

But it's the foundation's message of random acts of kindness that has brought the most attention — not just in York, but, well, everywhere.

In the days following Cessna's death in February 2021, one of her friends started a Facebook page that implored kindness and random acts in her friend's memory.

To support that message, Cessna's mother, Misty Brouillette had 300 business card-sized pay-it-forward cards printed. The premise of the card was to do something nice for someone, give them the card and ask them to continue the cycle.

The cards quickly caught on. To date, more than 17,000 cards have been printed and have spread throughout the United States and Europe, and as far away as Japan.

"It’s a sad story, but the pay-it-forward campaign in her memory has been incredible," said Mark Sulzle, one of the organizers of Zephyr Fest and a York native. "Cessna’s story is so compelling, but the family and friends took that tragedy and have found something positive in it.

"We wanted to be a part of that."

Sulzle said he was in a Runza restaurant last week and watched as a man behind someone at the front of the line paid for that person's dinner and then handed over the pay-it-forward card to her to eventually follow suit in some way.

"People are doing kind things for each other," he said. "That's a nice thing."

Zephyr Fest is uniquely York — maybe not as synonymous as the hot air balloon water tower that's visible along Interstate 80 — and sends a positive message of caring and community.

The gates open at 3 p.m. and the music, featuring several bands and genres, begins a short time later.

Food trucks will be on hand selling their wares, while patrons are asked to bring their own chairs, blankets and refreshment, whatever they might be.

Saul is expected to take the stage at about 9 p.m., and McIlravy has heard from dozens of friends on social media that they will be there.

"I know a lot of people who are coming from Omaha to come visit family to watch the show," he said. "They want to support this cause."

And, like McIlravy, they want to be home again, at least for a weekend.