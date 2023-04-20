Beef jerky was never a means to an end for Albert Naticchioni. It was just a hobby, his love language and way of showing his family some holiday spirit with a recipe he had honed over the years.

It was his grandson Alex who turned it into more. As if that were possible.

It happened organically -- his original intention being to pay homage to his late grandfather, while bringing the family some holiday joy.

In 2012, about a decade after Albert's death, Alex Naticchioni, who at the time owned a wine bar in Long Beach, California, returned to Omaha for Christmas with a batch of his grandfather's jerky in tow — a sentimental gift to his family members.

"It was never a business model," he said. "It was never anything of the sort. I just pulled it out to pay homage to him and make us think about him because we love it. That’s what started it."

And then Naticchioni said he "got obsessed with it," because, well, "it’s good stuff," and he was looking for a snack to serve with the beer and wine at the bar.

"Long story shorts, I made some more and handed it out at the bar," said the 37-year-old former college centerfielder.

That's when he found that people, actual customers -- not just family members who might be swayed by the emotions and memory of someone they love -- really liked grandpa's jerky, too.

A year later, Long Beach Jerky became a business.

This country's love affair with jerky runs deep. It evokes memories of the settling of America, manifest destiny and the pioneer spirit that eventually saw expansion to the West Coast. It was a staple for every mile of the Oregon Trail.

Today, Naticchioni says that tradition has never changed.

"It's the ideal travel snack," he said. "It’s kind of that guilty pleasure of getting that salt craving and getting a little meat. We are a carnivore country. We are.

"Getting a bag of salty dry meat hits so many different avenues."

Now, 10 years since it sold its first bag, Long Beach Jerky remains committed to its core value of maintaining a high-quality product.

"It wasn’t something that started off needing to be a moneymaker," said Naticchioni, who was born in Lincoln, lived for two years in Omaha and then moved to Colorado.

He used his knowledge of the craft brewing industry as a blueprint for commercially producing the jerky. The focus was on the ingredients.

"We are small batch," he said. "We don’t make big batches. We don’t put in additives to maintain a shelf life. We’re not making thousands of bags and sitting on it. We’re cranking stuff out as fresh as possible."

And when it came to the beef, Alex stuck to his grandfather's belief: It always had to come from Nebraska.

"We put an emphasis on the meat," he said. "When we first started, I wanted to use brisket. I wanted to use a Nebraska beef company. Everything just kind of made sense. The meat that we use is very important. We have never cut corners on quality of ingredients and quality of meat. That’s what stands out."

When the Wine Bar closed -- a casualty of the COVID-19 shutdown -- in 2021, Long Beach lost a treasure. The downtown bar showcased the work of local artists, while providing singers, bands and DJs a space to perform.

But rather than sulk, Naticchioni dived full-time into the jerky business.

He began driving around Southern California, finding places that might be interested in selling Long Beach Jerky.

"I'd pack up my car every day and drive around looking for those businesses," he said. "We still operate that way."

Along the way, he also made a game-changing decision to begin selling his product where he says it always belongs: Nebraska.

"That was the first place we wanted to go outside of California," he said. "We are very targeted in where we want to go. Nebraska was at the top of the list and I think it's amazing we're there now."

While he hasn't lived in the Good Life in more than three decades, he has always embraced his Nebraska roots.

"The family is all Huskers," he said, pointing out that his grandmother still has the same seats for Saturdays at Memorial Stadium she had in 1967. "It’s thick in our blood. I am a still a Husker fan, but I don’t think I had an option."

So when Jake Van Lent came about as Long Beach Jerky's Midwest sales representative, things began taking off.

The jerky is now available at Hy-Vee stores in Nebraska and is beginning to move into select stores in Iowa and Kansas.

The real test will be maintaining the high quality while continuing to grow the business.

"We’re cranking now," Naticchioni said. "We’re moving at the speed we want to move, doing things the way we know best.

"It’s great."