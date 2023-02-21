KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City residents filled the new Kansas City International Airport terminal for the first time Saturday, marveling at sculptures hanging from its high ceilings while dreaming of the day — soon — when its gates will be ready for takeoff.

Roughly 10,000 people toured the space ahead of its Feb. 28 opening.

While some had minor critiques of curb access and vendor options — KCI spokespeople said they’re continuing to listen to feedback — most seemed to think the new terminal was a success.

After breaking ground in March 2019, the 1.1 million-square-foot facility built to replace the airport’s old three-terminal setup at the same site is the largest infrastructure project the city has ever completed. The new terminal has stayed on budget at $1.5 billion, according to Joe McBride, a spokesman for KCI.

The new terminal’s 40 gates have the ability to expand to up to 50 gates in the future. Its 6,200-space parking structure includes curb space for ride-share services such as Uber and Lyft.

During Saturday’s open house, attendees explored the terminal via a self-guided tour, passing by plenty of selfie stations and local concessions along the way.

The new KCI experience

When patrons enter the check-in area, they are greeted by spacious halls and tall windows. Above, strings of colorful metal twirl and cascade from the ceiling.

Nick Cave’s “The Air Up There” is one of many large-scale art pieces that adorn the terminal.

A faux fountain, shooting glittering light instead of water, waits on the other side of security. Its architecture and interior design aim for a hyper-modern feel, something Rebecca Lawrence noticed.

“It feels very chic,” she said. “I wish I could just come and hang out. I’m excited for my next travel adventure.”

Food options range from seafood to barbecue, featuring local restaurants that serve everything in between, including familiar KC staples such as Parisi Coffee and Boulevard Brewing Co.

While one of the visitors, June Walters, said she would’ve liked to have seen a few restaurants she recognized, she did appreciate the terminal’s accessibility and enjoyed its design.

“It seems to be laid out very well,” she said. “That impresses me.”

Unlike the terminals being replaced, the new terminal will have a single security area that when fully staffed can funnel travelers into 15 lines.

And the new terminal is already attracting more airlines and flights to Kansas City, along with potentially more passengers from across the region. Sun Country will enter the market this summer, and Air Canada is resuming service from Kansas City suspended during the pandemic. Southwest is adding new flights in April to Indianapolis and Albuquerque, New Mexico.

By July, airport officials expect a daily average of 160 flights.

New terminal, new amenities

Justin Meyer, a spokesman with the Kansas City Aviation Department, said the terminal emphasizes inclusivity.

With plenty of ramps, adult changing rooms, lower countertops and a flight simulator to prepare hesitant flyers, Meyer said he hopes the terminal will accommodate each passenger, going beyond Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

“We wanted to build a facility where every single person felt thought of and cared for intentionally by the project,” he said.

For those needing to take a break, quiet and sensory rooms are designed to calm travelers before their flights. Family and gender-neutral bathroom options are meant to welcome all.

Digital signs indicate the number of open stalls in the restrooms, which David McCormick said are much more spacious than in the old terminals. In fact, everything in the new terminal is bigger.

“You can actually walk around and stretch your legs,” he said.

For parents hoping to tire out their children before a flight, a playground shaped like a plane is situated between gates, with a sign saying it’s intended for all ages and abilities.

A business center quiets outside noise and is meant to be an ideal meeting place.

The doors of the Lego store, Made in Kansas City Marketplace and the swanky Delta Sky Club — including a luxury bar with patio seating — remained closed Saturday, but visitors expressed their excitement for their opening.

‘The icing on top’

Annie Parsons travels often for work and said she’s excited to fly out of the terminal. While she enjoyed being able to pull up to the front of the old terminal so easily, she said the endless amenities and beauty of the new terminal make up for it.

Because of their design, the old terminals had limited amenities available for travelers once they cleared the security checkpoint.

“It makes me excited to welcome friends who are traveling here for a visit,” she said. “There’s so much great stuff going on in the city right now, and the airport is just the icing on top.”

Over the intercom, Mayor Quinton Lucas’ voice cheerfully welcomed visitors to the bustling, grandiose KCI.

Saturday’s open house has been years in the making, and for Meyer, it’s an emotional day. The horseshoe-shaped terminals being replaced were built in 1972.

“It’s been so delightful to see the faces of people who are seeing it for the first time — the amazement and the wonder, the appreciation of the art. … We’re really pleased with what we’ve done so far,” he said.

Parking at KCI's new airport terminal KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Air travelers will begin to depart and arrive from the new terminal at Kansas City International Airport next week. That has some wondering what the parking situation will be like for travelers starting with the Feb. 28 opening day. The “drive to your gate” convenience of the outmoded horseshoe-shaped terminals will be gone, but a large parking garage is not that far away — just across the departures road from the new terminal. At seven stories high, the parking garage has 6,219 spaces, including 85 handicapped-accessible spots and 52 electric vehicle charging stations. Valet parking will be offered by entering Level Three of the garage from the departures road. Adjacent to the new parking garage is a surface lot with 780 spaces that is within walking distance to the terminal. It also has a covered walkway and electric vehicle charging stations. Airport economy lots and private off-airport lots will continue to operate. — Kansas City Star

