Youths at Kearney YRTC test positive for COVID-19

Results from testing for coronavirus at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center-Kearney this week showed three male youths were positive for the virus.
All 282 staff and youth were tested on Sunday and Monday.
Dannette Smith, CEO of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said the youths are asymptomatic and isolating in individual rooms. Staff that are positive are well enough to isolate at home without additional medical intervention
The decision to test all staff and residents assisted with efforts to identify positive cases and mitigate spread, she said.
An initial case was discovered in a YRTC-Kearney staff member who did not return to work after becoming symptomatic. After a second staff member was identified, the Department of Health and Human Services worked with Two Rivers Health Department and the Nebraska National Guard to setup the testing conducted by the Nebraska Public Health Lab.
Necessary areas in the facility have been sanitized, and all staff and youth continue to be monitored for symptoms, including having temperatures checked daily. To protect privacy of those who have tested positive, additional information will not be released, the department said.
The facility is taking steps according to its emergency operations pandemic plan to ensure proper medical care for the youth who have contracted COVID-19 and to allow for continuity of operations, the department said. The youth are isolating in areas identified in the plan, but specifics of where in the facility youth will be quarantined will not be released to the public, it said.
Staff identified as positive for COVID-19 will not be allowed to work until they are appropriately quarantined and are asymptomatic for at least 72 hours.
If additional cases are identified, the plan outlines a process for residents to be rotated in or out based on medical assessments.
On-site nursing staff along with the HHS epidemiology team and a physician, when necessary, are making decisions on appropriate care and treatment of youth and/or staff. More testing of staff and youth will be done upon advice of HHS epidemiology, public health or a health care provider.
Smith commended the staff for being vigilant in their self-monitoring.
"Because of their quick actions, they have indeed helped to mitigate spread. I wish everyone a speedy recovery," she said.
