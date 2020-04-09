Youths at Kearney YRTC test positive for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Results from testing for coronavirus at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center-Kearney this week showed three male youths were positive for the virus.

All 282 staff and youth were tested on Sunday and Monday.

Dannette Smith, CEO of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said the youths are asymptomatic and isolating in individual rooms. Staff that are positive are well enough to isolate at home without additional medical intervention

The decision to test all staff and residents assisted with efforts to identify positive cases and mitigate spread, she said.

An initial case was discovered in a YRTC-Kearney staff member who did not return to work after becoming symptomatic. After a second staff member was identified, the Department of Health and Human Services worked with Two Rivers Health Department and the Nebraska National Guard to setup the testing conducted by the Nebraska Public Health Lab.

Necessary areas in the facility have been sanitized, and all staff and youth continue to be monitored for symptoms, including having temperatures checked daily. To protect privacy of those who have tested positive, additional information will not be released, the department said.