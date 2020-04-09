You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Youths at Kearney YRTC test positive for COVID-19
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Youths at Kearney YRTC test positive for COVID-19

Youth Rehabilitation Treatment Center-Kearney

Nebraska's Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney.

 Courtesy photo

Results from testing for coronavirus at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center-Kearney this week showed three male youths were positive for the virus. 

All 282 staff and youth were tested on Sunday and Monday.

Dannette Smith, CEO of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, said the youths are asymptomatic and isolating in individual rooms. Staff that are positive are well enough to isolate at home without additional medical intervention

The decision to test all staff and residents assisted with efforts to identify positive cases and mitigate spread, she said. 

An initial case was discovered in a YRTC-Kearney staff member who did not return to work after becoming symptomatic. After a second staff member was identified, the Department of Health and Human Services worked with Two Rivers Health Department and the Nebraska National Guard to setup the testing conducted by the Nebraska Public Health Lab.

Pandemic could affect state's budget picture for three years, Appropriations chair says

Necessary areas in the facility have been sanitized, and all staff and youth continue to be monitored for symptoms, including having temperatures checked daily. To protect privacy of those who have tested positive, additional information will not be released, the department said.

The facility is taking steps according to its emergency operations pandemic plan to ensure proper medical care for the youth who have contracted COVID-19 and to allow for continuity of operations, the department said. The youth are isolating in areas identified in the plan, but specifics of where in the facility youth will be quarantined will not be released to the public, it said.

Staff identified as positive for COVID-19 will not be allowed to work until they are appropriately quarantined and are asymptomatic for at least 72 hours.

Director: Adams retirement center focused on mission as COVID-19 cases mount

If additional cases are identified, the plan outlines a process for residents to be rotated in or out based on medical assessments.

On-site nursing staff along with the HHS epidemiology team and a physician, when necessary, are making decisions on appropriate care and treatment of youth and/or staff. More testing of staff and youth will be done upon advice of HHS epidemiology, public health or a health care provider.

Smith commended the staff for being vigilant in their self-monitoring.

"Because of their quick actions, they have indeed helped to mitigate spread. I wish everyone a speedy recovery," she said. 

Nebraska Innovation Campus, ethanol partners turning out thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer

Reach the writer at 402-473-7228 or jyoung@journalstar.com

On Twitter @LJSLegislature

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News