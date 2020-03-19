Youth advocates ask Nebraska courts to protect youths in custody during COVID-19 spread

"COVID-19 spread quickly in enclosed spaces such as cruise ships and nursing homes, and it will spread just as quickly in detention centers, prisons and jails," they said.

Infection control is a challenge, they said. Even in individual cells, ventilation is often inadequate.

In addition to those requests, they also asked Heavican and Steel to:

* Ensure communication to youths on prevention, access to medical care and access to community-based support.

* Create transitional plans for youths released from custody and congregate care to ensure continued access to housing, care and basic needs.

* Reform probation requirements to eliminate in-person meetings as much as possible and allow youths to travel to access medical care.

“Nebraska youth who are in custody are going to have real trouble practicing proactive measures to keep themselves safe," said Juliet Summers, Voices for Children policy coordinator for child welfare and juvenile justice. "There’s also risk of increased harm if we cut off critical social support in the name of prevention. This unprecedented moment calls on all of us to come together and urgently find solutions that will protect our youth, their families, and the staff who work to support them.”