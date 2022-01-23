 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'You only have one life to live': Democratic contender for 1st District seat talks about race
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

'You only have one life to live': Democratic contender for 1st District seat talks about race

  • 0
Patty Pansing Brooks election, 11.15

Patty Pansing Brooks waves to the crowd after announcing she will run for the 2022 Democratic nomination for the 1st District House seat.

 Journal Star file photo

Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks said she saw an opening.

And it presented an opportunity to continue to play a role in public service and impact lives after term limits nudge her out of the Legislature at the end of the year.

Redistricting decisions adopted by the Legislature last September appear to have reduced the Republican voter registration advantage over Democrats in eastern Nebraska's 1st Congressional District from about 20 percentage points to perhaps a 10- to-11-point difference now, she said.

"People were pushing me," Pansing Brooks said, "and the path was sort of opening. And then I thought I have to try. You have only one life to live."

Ricketts will seek $500 million Platte River canal system appropriation now

So she entered the 1st District House race as a candidate for the Democratic nomination with a determination to "bring some of Nebraska to Congress" after eight years in Nebraska's unique nonpartisan Legislature, where she said she has "worked back and forth across the aisle."

In Lincoln, it's an invisible aisle; Republicans and Democrats are scattered together throughout the legislative chamber.

Within the Legislature, Pansing Brooks has formed working relationships with senators such as Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon on Native issues and with Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn on dyslexia education challenges in the schools, and she counts both of them as friends, as well as colleagues.

Brewer and Linehan are conservative Republicans; Pansing Brooks is a pro-abortion rights Democrat.  

Pansing-Brooks said she "grew up as a Republican," was a 1980 youth delegate to the Republican National Convention and once was co-chair of the Lancaster County Republican Party. But Democrat fits her better today.

"I am pro-choice," she said.

"I will miss the Legislature a lot," she said. "It has been a special journey. The ability to impact lives for the good is a blessing. And I think we have the most perfect form of government here that there is."

Ricketts focuses on ambitious investments along with tax relief

It reflects the reality for most Nebraskans, Pansing Brooks said.

"I wish things weren't so partisan," she said. "I don't think most people live in a party prism."

Pansing Brooks is sitting at home on a couch with three dogs gathered nearby, reflecting on a fluid race that may be developing in unpredictable ways in coming months without focusing on specific issues, yet while she centers on the legislative session that is unfolding day by day.

"I'm pretty focused on the Legislature now," she said. "I'm really going to miss it."

Her legislative record offers clues about the priorities that lie ahead: "The work I've done has helped children," Pansing Brooks says. And the work with Brewer reflects justice.

Meanwhile, the 1st District race remains unusually fluid.

Flood challenges Fortenberry, says indictment puts House seat at risk

Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry is battling a federal indictment in California on charges of allegedly lying to federal officials about illegal campaign contributions that were funneled into his 2016 reelection campaign.

And Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk, who has decided to challenge him in the Republican primary election, was buoyed by the endorsement of Gov. Pete Ricketts and former Gov. Dave Heineman, who strode into the Capitol Rotunda late Friday morning to announce their support.

The spotlight that's been shining on the 2022 gubernatorial contest and the competitive 2nd District House race will be adding the 1st District this year.

The Legislature has been "a special journey," Pansing Brooks said, but now there's "a new opportunity to affect lives for the good — and that's a blessing."

Ricketts, Heineman endorse Flood in bid for Fortenberry's seat

The challenge seems daunting. A Democrat hasn't won a House race in the 1st District since 1964, when Clair Callan of Odell was elected to represent a much different congressional district than the one that has been sharply revised by subsequent redistricting decisions and now includes Lincoln, Bellevue, Norfolk, Fremont and Columbus.

Pansing Brooks says she is ready for debates, and she's planning to become a familiar face throughout the district. 

"Lincoln is such a part of me," she said, "but I intend to embrace the rest of the district.

"I'm going to make it a journey of kindness and compassion."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What will it take to keep schools open?

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News