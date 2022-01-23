'You only have one life to live': Democratic contender for 1st District seat talks about race

Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks said she saw an opening.
And it presented an opportunity to continue to play a role in public service and impact lives after term limits nudge her out of the Legislature at the end of the year.
Redistricting decisions adopted by the Legislature last September appear to have reduced the Republican voter registration advantage over Democrats in eastern Nebraska's 1st Congressional District from about 20 percentage points to perhaps a 10- to-11-point difference now, she said.
"People were pushing me," Pansing Brooks said, "and the path was sort of opening. And then I thought I have to try. You have only one life to live."
So she entered the 1st District House race as a candidate for the Democratic nomination with a determination to "bring some of Nebraska to Congress" after eight years in Nebraska's unique nonpartisan Legislature, where she said she has "worked back and forth across the aisle."
In Lincoln, it's an invisible aisle; Republicans and Democrats are scattered together throughout the legislative chamber.
Within the Legislature, Pansing Brooks has formed working relationships with senators such as Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon on Native issues and with Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn on dyslexia education challenges in the schools, and she counts both of them as friends, as well as colleagues.
Brewer and Linehan are conservative Republicans; Pansing Brooks is a pro-abortion rights Democrat.
Pansing-Brooks said she "grew up as a Republican," was a 1980 youth delegate to the Republican National Convention and once was co-chair of the Lancaster County Republican Party. But Democrat fits her better today.
"I am pro-choice," she said.
"I will miss the Legislature a lot," she said. "It has been a special journey. The ability to impact lives for the good is a blessing. And I think we have the most perfect form of government here that there is."
It reflects the reality for most Nebraskans, Pansing Brooks said.
"I wish things weren't so partisan," she said. "I don't think most people live in a party prism."
Pansing Brooks is sitting at home on a couch with three dogs gathered nearby, reflecting on a fluid race that may be developing in unpredictable ways in coming months without focusing on specific issues, yet while she centers on the legislative session that is unfolding day by day.
"I'm pretty focused on the Legislature now," she said. "I'm really going to miss it."
Her legislative record offers clues about the priorities that lie ahead: "The work I've done has helped children," Pansing Brooks says. And the work with Brewer reflects justice.
Meanwhile, the 1st District race remains unusually fluid.
Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry is battling a federal indictment in California on charges of allegedly lying to federal officials about illegal campaign contributions that were funneled into his 2016 reelection campaign.
And Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk, who has decided to challenge him in the Republican primary election, was buoyed by the endorsement of Gov. Pete Ricketts and former Gov. Dave Heineman, who strode into the Capitol Rotunda late Friday morning to announce their support.
The spotlight that's been shining on the 2022 gubernatorial contest and the competitive 2nd District House race will be adding the 1st District this year.
The Legislature has been "a special journey," Pansing Brooks said, but now there's "a new opportunity to affect lives for the good — and that's a blessing."
The challenge seems daunting. A Democrat hasn't won a House race in the 1st District since 1964, when Clair Callan of Odell was elected to represent a much different congressional district than the one that has been sharply revised by subsequent redistricting decisions and now includes Lincoln, Bellevue, Norfolk, Fremont and Columbus.
Pansing Brooks says she is ready for debates, and she's planning to become a familiar face throughout the district.
"Lincoln is such a part of me," she said, "but I intend to embrace the rest of the district.
"I'm going to make it a journey of kindness and compassion."
Meet the state senators making laws in 2022
Ray Aguilar
Joni Albrecht
John Arch
Carol Blood
Eliot Bostar
Bruce Bostelman
Tom Brandt
Tom Brewer
Tom Briese
John Cavanaugh
Machaela Cavanaugh
Robert Clements
Jen Day
Wendy DeBoer
Myron Dorn
Steve Erdman
Mike Flood
Curt Friesen
Suzanne Geist
Tim Gragert
Mike Groene
Steve Halloran
Ben Hansen
Matt Hansen
Mike Hilgers
Robert Hilkemann
Dan Hughes
Megan Hunt
Mark Kolterman
Steve Lathrop
Brett Lindstrom
Lou Ann Linehan
John Lowe Sr.
John McCollister
Mike McDonnell
Terrell McKinney
Adam Morfeld
Mike Moser
Dave Murman
Rich Pahls
Patty Pansing Brooks
Rita Sanders
Julie Slama
John Stinner
Tony Vargas
Lynne Walz
Justin Wayne
Matt Williams
Anna Wishart
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon