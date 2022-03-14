Year-round daylight saving time bill garners strong support in Nebraska

It's about time -- that was both the message and the topic Monday as the Legislature gave 40-3 first stage-approval to a bill that would provide for year-round daylight saving time in Nebraska.

Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, sponsor of LB283, said the change would "help generate economic opportunity and help grow our state" by eliminating the impact of time changes on work productivity, personal health and medical conditions and commerce.

The time change in Nebraska would take effect only if the federal government authorizes it and if the change is also adopted by at least three neighboring states.

Nineteen states, including bordering Wyoming, already have adopted such a proposed change.

"Everyone hates changing clocks twice a year," Briese said, but that ritual not only is annoying, but has some negative impacts on health and worker safety as some individuals struggle with the adjustment.

Briese, whose bill was debated one day following this year's change to daylight saving time, said he has had "an overwhelmingly positive feedback" to his introduction of the bill.

Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard opposed the proposal, arguing that the change would negatively impact workers and families who now benefit from the adjustment of time to reflect seasonal changes in daylight hours.

Erdman was joined by Sens. Robert Clements of Elmwood and Mike Hilgers of Lincoln in voting against advancement of the bill.

