DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. -- Governors from Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota will hear some familiar refrains when they convene Monday at the intersection of the three states.
An acute shortage of skilled labor and affordable housing tops the agenda for the 19th Tri-State Governors' Conference, which starts at 11:45 a.m. Monday in Dakota Dunes.
Local leaders voiced similar concerns to the three governors at the last half dozen conferences, which are held roughly every two years.
"With unemployment below 3 percent, it's difficult. Employers are still saying that's their No. 1 challenge -- finding the skilled workforce that they need to grow their business," said Barbara Sloniker, executive vice president of the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the governors' conference.
This will be the first tri-state conference for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, the second for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and the third for Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts.
You have free articles remaining.
Reynolds' predecessor, former Gov. Terry Branstad, organized the inaugural Feb. 16, 1988, meeting, during the Republican's first stint as governor.
Exacerbating the challenge of recruiting new workers is the region's ongoing housing crunch, particularly for affordable units.
Ho-Chunk CEO Lance Morgan will highlight that issue during Monday's conference. Ho-Chunk, the economic development unit for the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, is developing a variety of housing projects in the region.
Monday's agenda also will focus on the health of the corn-based ethanol industry. Some of the region's ethanol plants have shut down or slowed production in the wake of the Trump administration’s trade war with China and the surge in the number of small oil refineries exempted from the nation’s biofuel laws.