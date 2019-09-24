Remember those folks who rappelled down the gold tile dome and tower of the state Capitol in the heat of July to inspect and report on the conditions they found?
No matter if you don't, you can read about it here.
But those rappellers from Vertical Access of Ithaca, New York, uncovered some problems that the Capitol Commission has decided need to be fixed. On Monday the commission met to move some money around to do just that.
The inspectors found that caulking applied to expansion joints in the dome in 2001 during a restoration project had deteriorated and was allowing water to seep into the dome at what Capitol Administrator Bob Ripley said was an alarming rate.
In many places the caulking was gone, he said, and the joints, which allow movement during the freeze-thaw cycle of winter, were open to the weather. Some of the tile had been pushed out of place, and water was penetrating into the inner dome.
The commission transferred $181,000 for the stabilization work, which will be carried out by contractors who will rappel onto the dome and temporarily seal the joints. The caulk and tape solution, he said, will keep the gold tiles in place.
The project should be completed in October, weather permitting, Ripley said.
The commission hopes to have some money left over from the stabilization project that can be used on the actual repair in the near future, he said.
