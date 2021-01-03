 Skip to main content
'Without Ernie, there is not a brakeman for the Legislature'
Ernie Chambers, Megan Hunt

Sen. Megan Hunt (left) speaks with Sen. Ernie Chambers during floor debate on Aug. 13 at the state Capitol.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

The longest-serving Nebraska state senator is leaving — again — because of term limits, and the "Ernie Factor" that plays a role in each session will be a non-factor in 2021.

The first time Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers left, in 2009, it seemed senators weren't quite sure what to do with all that time that wasn't being taken by the lawmaker in his many floor speeches. 

In the first part of that 2009 session, a number of bills rushed through two rounds and then to final reading before someone finally stood and said senators needed to slow things down and actually debate the bills. 

Without Chambers, a speaker might find steering the legislative ship of state a tad bit easier.

However, said longtime lobbyist Walt Radcliffe, even Chambers' detractors are going to find themselves wishing at times he were there. 

"Without Ernie, there really is not a brakeman for the Legislature," Radcliffe said. "There is not a brakeman for the possibility of a runaway train. And I think that's going to make a huge, huge difference."

'I might consider coming back again': Chambers nears end of latest term

Senators only have two imperatives for this session: Pass a budget and do the every-10 years redistricting, he said. Everything else is up in the air, and there's no predicting it. 

The impact of Chambers' absence will also be felt on the Judiciary Committee, Radcliffe said, where he had served for decades and provided introspection on the hundreds of bills that came through that committee. 

More controversial bills may come out of the committee, Radcliffe said.

"But you will get bills out that will not be as finely crafted as they perhaps would have been had Ernie been there," he said. 

He said Chairman Steve Lathrop looks at bills as a capable lawyer.

Sen. Ernie Chambers' life & times: A timeline

"Ernie looks at them more from a societal/legal standpoint," he said. "It's a different perspective. Same objective probably, but a different perspective." 

In the coming years, even if you find someone who can replicate Chambers' skills, you won't be able to find someone who can replicate his motivation, he said. 

Taking Chambers' District 11 seat in the Legislature will be Terrell McKinney, who is several years younger than Chambers was when he first took office in 1971. 

"I understand the historical nature of it, but I feel as though it's an opportunity for me to show everyone who I am and to work on a lot of issues that are important to me and my community," McKinney said. 

'A loaded brain is more powerful than a loaded weapon' — Quotes from Sen. Chambers

He said he intends to focus on bills having to do with the economy, criminal justice reform, police accountability and education. 

"I'm going to go in there with the mindset of just listening, learning and building relationships ... and when I do introduce legislation, just working my legislation on the floor and throughout the building to try to get things passed," he said. 

JoANNE YOUNG'S FIVE IMPORTANT STORIES FROM 2020:

State Sen. Ernie Chambers

State Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha

 Courtesy photo
Walt Radcliffe

Walt Radcliffe, longtime legislative lobbyist

 Courtesy photo

