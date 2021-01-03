'Without Ernie, there is not a brakeman for the Legislature'

More controversial bills may come out of the committee, Radcliffe said.

"But you will get bills out that will not be as finely crafted as they perhaps would have been had Ernie been there," he said.

He said Chairman Steve Lathrop looks at bills as a capable lawyer.

"Ernie looks at them more from a societal/legal standpoint," he said. "It's a different perspective. Same objective probably, but a different perspective."

In the coming years, even if you find someone who can replicate Chambers' skills, you won't be able to find someone who can replicate his motivation, he said.

Taking Chambers' District 11 seat in the Legislature will be Terrell McKinney, who is several years younger than Chambers was when he first took office in 1971.

"I understand the historical nature of it, but I feel as though it's an opportunity for me to show everyone who I am and to work on a lot of issues that are important to me and my community," McKinney said.

He said he intends to focus on bills having to do with the economy, criminal justice reform, police accountability and education.