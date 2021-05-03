With questions about cleanup unsettled, Mead officials table decision on ethanol plant permit

A spokeswoman for Bayer’s crop science division at its corporate office in St. Louis, Missouri, said the agricultural giant has been supporting the state’s efforts to address the situation at AltEn since mid-February.

“As one of the company’s former feedstock suppliers, we bear a responsibility to be part of the solution,” Bayer said in a statement.

It’s unclear if any other seed companies, which used AltEn as a “dumping ground” since the plant went into operation in 2015, according to one Mead village official, are working with the state on the cleanup.

To date, Bayer has not been successful in its effort to buy or lease land, and the Department of Environment and Energy said they have not received any permit application for a possible tank farm.

Despite an overwhelming majority of those who spoke at the public meeting favoring revocation, Mead's Planning Commission will sit on the decision for several weeks, electing to reconvene at the community center on May 19.

Bill Thorson, the chair of the Village Board of Trustees, which will need to ratify any decision the planning commission makes, said he wants the commission to suspend the permit.