With more immigrants on the way, how Ebrahim found his American dream

In January 2017, President Donald Trump took office. One of his first presidential acts was halting people, like Ebrahim, from majority Muslim countries from coming to the U.S. The “Muslim ban,” as it was called, was challenged in court, reworked, challenged again in court, then took effect after the second revision.

It kept Ebrahim from returning to Yemen to see his family. He didn’t want to risk leaving the U.S. (On Inauguration Day, President Joe Biden reversed the ban).

Ebrahim has spent one-third of his life in Nebraska, and the past decade has shown the social fabric, while stretched, remains resilient.

He knows Islamophobia exists, that hate crimes are on the rise and that Muslims, particularly hijab-wearing women like his wife, can face discrimination. He knows that when newcomers from war-torn places land in Nebraska, they experience grief and anger and acceptance. He knows they need help. He knows they can make it.

Ebrahim was eager to share these views the evening we met under one of the colorful umbrellas in Aksarben Village’s picnic area.