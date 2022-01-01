With money to spend, senators ready to return for 2022 legislative session

So far, specific proposals and the senators who might champion them are unclear, but proponents of abortion rights have vowed to fight.

Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, an abortion rights supporter, said she could see an abortion ban passing, but only if at least one or two moderate state senators “want to turn the whole session into an abortion fight.”

School funding formula

The Legislature has considered several different proposals that would change or completely overhaul the funding formula for Nebraska’s public schools in recent years.

This session, lawmakers will likely consider a plan from Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont that would provide schools a certain amount of money for each student, boost the share of income tax going to school districts, and lower property tax rates levied by schools to 95 cents, down from $1.05.

Proponents of the plan say it would provide state aid to all but six school districts, and increase the number of schools receiving what's known as equalization aid.