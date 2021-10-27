Wishart says pandemic funding priorities can help shape Nebraska's future

Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln told a Lincoln Chamber of Commerce breakfast gathering Wednesday that Nebraska has an opportunity to help shape its future with strategic investment of a billion dollars in federal pandemic recovery funding.

"Think big," she urged, and "really be thoughtful" in selecting proposals that will have lasting impact.

Wishart, vice chair of the Legislature's Appropriations Committee, said she thinks the Legislature is likely to decide to make "a sizeable investment" in the so-called Star Wars proposal that centers on a range of water development opportunities while workforce development is also "likely to be a priority."

"Mental health is a priority of mine," she said.

Next year, Gov. Pete Ricketts will introduce a proposal for allocating those funds that will go to the Legislature's Appropriations Committee for its consideration and amendment following public hearings.

The committee will then send its recommendations to the full Legislature.

"We need to invest these dollars in action items," Wishart said.