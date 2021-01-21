Winnebago native set to join Biden administration

An executive with Ho-Chunk Inc. has been tapped to join the Biden administration's Department of the Interior.

Ann Marie Bledsoe Downes, a member of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska and the executive vice president of community impact and engagement with Ho-Chunk, has been named deputy solicitor for Indian Affairs. Ho-Chunk is the Winnebago Tribe's economic development corporation.

The solicitor's office is in charge of the legal work for the Department of the Interior. The Department of the Interior, in turn, is in charge of the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

President Joe Biden has nominated New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland, a member of the Pueblo of Laguna tribe, as the Secretary of the Interior. She would be the first Native in a Cabinet-level position.

"The significance of (Haaland's) appointment to me personally and to all of Indian Country cannot be overstated. I'm honored to be part of that," Bledsoe Downes said in a statement.