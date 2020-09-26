Who paid to bring down the medical marijuana ballot petition hidden from public

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The question of who paid to keep a medical marijuana initiative petition off the November ballot remains a mystery.

Even the challenger — Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner — says he doesn't know who paid for the work to get the issue in front of the Nebraska Supreme Court. His name was on the case that ended with a majority of Supreme Court justices throwing out nearly 18 months of work and signature gathering by advocates of legalization of medical cannabis in Nebraska.

"I do not know," Wagner said. "All I know is that no tax dollars were used in that litigation."

Wagner became the challenger, he said, when Lincoln attorney Mark Fahleson "brought to my attention that it didn't appear that the ballot language met the constitutional muster for single issues."

The Nebraska Constitution states: Initiative measures shall contain only one subject.

The lawyer, a former chairman of the Nebraska Republican Party from 2009 to 2013, wanted to use Wagner's name on the challenge, he said, and since it was no secret he was against medical marijuana, Wagner agreed to do it.