What Nebraska governor had to say about flooding and climate change

Gov. Pete Ricketts put $60 million in his proposed budget for the state's cost share of federal disaster relief and to assist counties in their share of that relief, all related to flooding that caused more than a billion dollars in damage across the state and six deaths.

He also added $3 million for funding in case of spring weather emergencies.

Two groups of young people came to the Capitol in the past two weeks to urge lawmakers to take action to fight climate change.

When asked his thoughts at Tuesday's budget briefing on climate change, and how it might affect the governor's emergency fund going forward, Ricketts said: The climate is always changing.

What the state saw last year, he said, was a confluence of frozen ground, in some cases 25 inches deep, with snow pack on top of it and then rain.

"The water had no place to go and so it hit all these major river systems all at once," he said.

It caused flooding on the Loup, the Elkhorn, the Platte, the Missouri, the Niobrara, record levels of water on all those rivers, he said.