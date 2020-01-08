What if Roe v. Wade fell? Report puts abortion rights in Nebraska on 'hostile' list

On Tuesday, the Center for Reproductive Rights sent out its latest guide to current abortion laws and restrictions.

The digital map, titled "What If Roe Fell?", rated states on their protection of abortion rights if the U.S. Supreme Court weakened or overturned Roe v. Wade. The research found that abortion rights would be protected in less than half of U.S. states and none of the U.S. territories.

States were rated "Expanded Access," "Protected," "Not Protected" and "Hostile" in terms of abortion rights.

Looking at laws, constitutions and court decisions, researchers for the center said Nebraska was one of 24 "hostile" states. According to its methodology, hostility is based on abortion bans and restrictions that do not provide meaningful access to abortion, and abortion care is usually difficult to utilize.

The laws and policies identified as creating enhanced access to abortion include public funding and the requirement that abortion be included in private insurance coverage, unrestricted access for minors, the breadth of health care practitioners who provide abortion care and protections for clinic safety and access.

