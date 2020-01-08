What if Roe v. Wade fell? Report puts abortion rights in Nebraska on 'hostile' list

On Tuesday, the Center for Reproductive Rights sent out its latest guide to current abortion laws and restrictions.
The digital map, titled "What If Roe Fell?", rated states on their protection of abortion rights if the U.S. Supreme Court weakened or overturned Roe v. Wade. The research found that abortion rights would be protected in less than half of U.S. states and none of the U.S. territories.
States were rated "Expanded Access," "Protected," "Not Protected" and "Hostile" in terms of abortion rights.
Looking at laws, constitutions and court decisions, researchers for the center said Nebraska was one of 24 "hostile" states. According to its methodology, hostility is based on abortion bans and restrictions that do not provide meaningful access to abortion, and abortion care is usually difficult to utilize.
The laws and policies identified as creating enhanced access to abortion include public funding and the requirement that abortion be included in private insurance coverage, unrestricted access for minors, the breadth of health care practitioners who provide abortion care and protections for clinic safety and access.
The seven states in the “Expanded Access” category are: California, Connecticut, Hawaii, New York, Oregon, Vermont and Washington.
Based on the center's analysis, if the Supreme Court were to limit or overturn Roe, abortion would remain legal in 21 states and likely would be prohibited in 24 states and three territories.
Among the other hostile states were Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
Colorado is in the "Not Protected" category, meaning abortion may continue to be accessible but would be unprotected by state law.
Iowa and Kansas are two of 14 states rated "Protected," meaning the right to abortion is protected by state law but there are limitations on access to care.
Given more leeway to restrict or prohibit abortion, the center analysis said, almost half of states would likely enact new laws as restrictive as possible or seek to enforce current, unconstitutional laws prohibiting abortion.
The country could then be divided into abortion deserts and abortion havens, the analysis said.
— JoAnne Young