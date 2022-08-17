 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'What does he have to lose?': Blood challenges Pillen to debate

Blood, Pillen

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Carol Blood (left) and Republican gubernatorial nominee Jim Pillen (right).

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Carol Blood on Wednesday challenged Republican nominee Jim Pillen to "step up to the plate and do his job as a candidate for a statewide office" by participating in forums or debates with her in order to inform voters.

Carol Blood

Blood

"It's unconscionable that any candidate would refuse interviews, forums and debates to disallow the public to not only learn more about who they are and what they stand for, but also if they can think on their feet without an entourage coaching," Blood said. 

"Frankly, if Pillen's handlers are so sure he is going to win, what does he have to lose by looking like he doesn't know the issues, such as what happened in past debates where he said Nebraska's infrastructure is fine as is or responding with the same answer over and over again at press conferences?" the Bellevue state senator asked.

Pillen, a Columbus pig producer and University of Nebraska regent who won a tightly contested Republican primary contest in May, has signaled through his campaign manager, Kenny Zoeller, that he does not intend to participate in debates. 

Jim Pillen mug

Pillen

Blood said debates, including one at the State Fair, have been a traditional feature of Nebraska's gubernatorial elections.

"If we can't be transparent in an organic space where the public can see how well we can think on our feet and what our answers may be without political rhetoric and party speaking points, why run for office?" Blood asked.

"In Nebraska, it appears that you can buy your way into office even when you have no real solutions to the 25 years of high property taxes, prison overcrowding and bad contracts that hurt Nebraskans (who are) most vulnerable," she said. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

