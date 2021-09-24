'We need hope and we need action' -- activists take part in global Climate Strike

Aila Ganic, a political science major from Lincoln, said climate change is a common thread linking a growing number of social issues together, including mental health crises, spikes in immigration and refugees, water conservation and soil management.

“Climate change permeates everything, and we can see it interacting with all of those other issues,” Ganic said. “If we don’t work to mitigate the effects of climate change, all of these other things are going to get worse.”

At Friday’s rally, organizers — students at UNL — asked Nebraskans to push policymakers to address three demands.

First is pressuring the Legislature to pass a statewide climate action plan charting Nebraska’s path forward for addressing the effects of more climate variability.

“We are in the minority of states that is sorely unprepared for climate change,” Woerner said.

Embrace is also calling for a move to regenerative agriculture, which they said would reduce greenhouse gas emissions while also empowering family farms, and shifting toward renewable energy sources such as solar and wind over coal and natural gas.