'We can do better' — After flub at Capitol, Nebraskans say state flag should be changed

Instead of the Great Seal of the State of Nebraska, the roundel of his flag is intended to represent a golden train wheel, while the negative spaces of the wheel conjure up an image of a windmill.

Surrounding the roundel are 8 stars, one each for Nebraska's 8 indigenous tribes, as well as for the 8 original counties when the state was still a territory.

Finally, white and red streamers on one edge call back to the French influence over the region and Nebraska's history as part of the Louisiana territory.

Both designs are unique and would signal a vast upgrade from the current flag, their creators say, and dispel notions of Nebraska as a "flyover state."

Ellis has opened up on online shop to sell his flag, as well as stickers and magnets, too, in what he said is an effort to create some buzz for the design.

After finishing his design and having a prototype printed, Sokolik has informally gathered signatures both on UNL's campus as well as community events like the Battle of the Joshes in April to gauge interest.

Both amateur vexillologists say they hope Nebraskans start thinking more about how a new flag could become a powerful tool for how the state presents itself to the rest of the country and the world.