Watch now: TV trailer shows harsh conditions Nebraska senators faced on Mount Kilimanjaro

A brief trailer of the forthcoming television documentary recording the climb up Mount Kilimanjaro by five Nebraska state senators last November provides a glimpse of the harsh conditions they encountered on their journey to the 19,341-foot summit.

A view of steep ascents, rocky pathways, cold and windy weather conditions, nighttime climbing, all recorded by an embedded film crew.

Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, who led the legislative team on their once-in-a-lifetime journey, said forthcoming completion of the documentary will be celebrated with an event in Lincoln yet to be scheduled.

Educational Media Enterprises, which was "founded for the purpose of creating television programming that is globally important, socially relevant and politically bipartisan," was attracted by both the political and human elements of the adventure and decided to accompany the senators on their adventure in Tanzania.

Brewer was joined by Sens. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, Justin Wayne of Omaha, Ben Hansen of Blair and Dave Murman of Glenvil.

Three Republicans; two Democrats.

Three rural senators; two urban senators.

One woman; one Native American; one Black senator.

All members of Nebraska's unique nonpartisan, one-house Legislature.

"Moving Mountains: Nebraska Senators Summit Mt. Kilimanjaro," the documentary is titled.

Educational Media Enterprises plans to provide the film to Nebraska Public Media's statewide network at no cost with national distribution through Amazon Prime Video.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSdon

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.