Watch now: TV trailer shows harsh conditions Nebraska senators faced on Mount Kilimanjaro

  • Updated
Mount Kilimanjaro

Five Nebraska senators — Justin Wayne of Omaha (back, from left), Dave Murman of Glenvil, Anna Wishart of Lincoln, Tom Brewer of Gordon and Ben Hansen of Blair — climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in November.

 Courtesy photo, Hunter Armstrong

A brief trailer of the forthcoming television documentary recording the climb up Mount Kilimanjaro by five Nebraska state senators last November provides a glimpse of the harsh conditions they encountered on their journey to the 19,341-foot summit.

A view of steep ascents, rocky pathways, cold and windy weather conditions, nighttime climbing, all recorded by an embedded film crew. 

Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, who led the legislative team on their once-in-a-lifetime journey, said forthcoming completion of the documentary will be celebrated with an event in Lincoln yet to be scheduled.

Educational Media Enterprises, which was "founded for the purpose of creating television programming that is globally important, socially relevant and politically bipartisan," was attracted by both the political and human elements of the adventure and decided to accompany the senators on their adventure in Tanzania.

Watch now: Sen. Justin Wayne honors life-changing African guide

Brewer was joined by Sens. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, Justin Wayne of Omaha, Ben Hansen of Blair and Dave Murman of Glenvil.

Three Republicans; two Democrats.

Three rural senators; two urban senators.

One woman; one Native American; one Black senator.

All members of Nebraska's unique nonpartisan, one-house Legislature.

"Moving Mountains: Nebraska Senators Summit Mt. Kilimanjaro," the documentary is titled.

Educational Media Enterprises plans to provide the film to Nebraska Public Media's statewide network at no cost with national distribution through Amazon Prime Video.

Senators descend from Mount Kilimanjaro safe and sound
Nebraska senators reach the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

